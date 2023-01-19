Demand For Third Party Logistics Is Anticipated To Gain A Market Value Of US$ 2,144 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated at US$ 1,031 Bn in 2022 and US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032 while exhibiting a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the advent of smart technologies are the key factors propelling the market growth in the assessment period.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and a far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Third Party Logistics Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Market Players: –

Kuehne + Nagel

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Burris Logistics

CEVA Logistics

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

BDP International

FedEx

DSV

DB Schenker Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

The examiners have utilized various vast conspicuous business knowledge devices to unite realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Market.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

By End Use : Automotive Third Party Logistics Manufacturing Third Party Logistics Healthcare Third Party Logistics Retail Third Party Logistics Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport : Airway Third Party Logistics Railway Third Party Logistics Roadway Third Party Logistics Waterway Third Party Logistics

By Service : Value Added Logistics Services (VALs) Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Warehousing &Distribution (W&D) Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding International Transportation Management (ITM)



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

