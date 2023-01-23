JC Heating & Cooling Consistently Deliver Quality HVAC Solutions for 25 Years

Hodgkins, IL, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — When the heat is on and chilling is no longer cool and comfortable, the JC Heating & Cooling team delivers the highest quality solutions to ensure their clients’ HVAC systems are always working safely and efficiently.

The family-owned company has 25 years of experience offering premium quality products and the highest degree of value and care to residents and businesses across the North and South West Suburbs.

Founded on the principles of quality, honesty and integrity, all JC Heating & Cooling technicians are factory trained and certified, ensuring they offer only the best services the company advocates.

They offer various services, including AC repair, installation and maintenance, refrigerant leak repairs, AC coil cleaning. Thanks to their dedication and passion, JC Heating & Cooling, has also been recognized as a Rheem top contractor dealer for six consecutive years. They also have flat rate pricing that lets clients know upfront how much an HVAC installation will cost.

Company owner Jaroslaw Chwierut said: “An AC system is an investment you trust will last for many summers, and that helps keep you cool when the heat is unbearable. Unexpected problems can be stressful and bothersome, especially if you don’t know how to resolve them promptly.

“A room’s air conditioner can mean the difference between extreme boiling heat and a comfortable and cold indoor climate. When your AC isn’t working as expected, you may require AC servicing. Our team has worked with many AC units for years, serving the local community.”

Due to their winning formula and customer-focused approach, JC Heating & Cooling has won many plaudits from satisfied customers. Alan Bayder commented: “Amazing job! We used JC Heating and cooling to install a radiant heating system/boiler for our basement and garage. We also hired them to service our existing furnace and a/c unit. The team was professional and courteous during the boiler installation and everything exceeded our expectations. The estimate was fair and the work was quickly completed to our satisfaction. I would highly recommend JC Heating and Cooling for anything Heating/Cooling related for your home.”

Mary Catalano added: “My family and I bought this beautiful old home that was built in 1922, and we completely remodeled it. So we had a lot of questions about how to integrate the old section of the home and the new section of the home. And from the design phase to the installation, and the follow up, Jerry and JC Comfort were phenomenal. I couldn’t imagine doing the project without them!”

To book an appointment or for more information about their services:

Phone: (708) 352-3131

Website: https://www.jccomfort.com/