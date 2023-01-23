Venue at Dinkytown Offers Convenient Off-Campus Housing

Minneapolis, MN, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Venue at Dinkytown is pleased to announce that they offer convenient off-campus housing for University of Minnesota students. The housing complex offers everything students need to enjoy an independent lifestyle with easy access to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Venue at Dinkytown allows students to choose roommates or get matched with other students through the roommate matching program. Residents can reside alone in a studio or one-bedroom apartment or choose two, three, and four-bedroom units to share. Each person signs an independent contract with furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal included in the monthly rent. Upgrades and parking are available for an additional fee.

Venue at Dinkytown has created a comfortable lifestyle where students can enjoy their time outside classes. The complex offers various amenities, including a fitness center with a cardio room, a yoga studio, a movie screening room with lounge seating, street-level retail shops, including Starbucks, and more. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about convenient off-campus housing can find out more by visiting the Venue at Dinkytown website or calling 1-612-568-1313.

About Venue at Dinkytown: Venue at Dinkytown is an off-campus housing complex designed to improve the quality of life for University of Minnesota students. Individuals can choose a floorplan and enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus. The complex offers all the features students need for a good quality of life.

