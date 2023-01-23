Von Rock Law’s Managing Attorney Helps Local Businesses

San Francisco, CA, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Von Rock Law is pleased to announce that its managing attorney, Deidre Von Rock, works to help local businesses in her community. She was recently interviewed by KRON 4, KCBS Radio and NBC Bay Area about her work as the President of the West Portal Merchants Association in San Francisco.

Von Rock believes every community deserves to feel safe and supported and recognizes the value of businesses getting involved in creating this environment for citizens and visitors. During the interview, she spoke about increasing the City’s community ambassador program. This program positions retired law enforcement as local eyes and ears for safety issues who can alert authorities when assistance is required. Von Rock appreciates that the San Francisco City Hall recognizes the challenges local business owners face and takes steps to make the community safer.

Von Rock built Von Rock Law on her strong principles of family and community, creating a tight-knit team of legal professionals who genuinely care about their clients as if they were family members. Clients can expect high-caliber legal counsel with empathy, respect, gratitude, and professionalism. As the President of the Merchants Association, she takes the foundation of her law firm and applies its principles to local businesses and the surrounding community.

Anyone interested in learning more about how Von Rock helps local businesses can find out more by visiting the Von Rock Law website or calling 1-866-720-0195.

Von Rock Law is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning, trusts & probate, business, and real estate law. Founded by Deidre Von Rock, the law firm treats clients with respect and ensures they receive the legal counsel and representation required for their situations.

