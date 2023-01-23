Northpoint Crossing Offers Top-Quality Off-Campus Student Housing

College Station, Texas, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Northpoint Crossing is pleased to announce that they offer top-quality off-campus student housing options for individuals attending Texas A&M University. Students will enjoy a complete lifestyle in a comfortable environment close to campus for attending classes and on-campus activities.

Northpoint Crossing offers various floor plans that make it easy for students to live alone or share an apartment with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Students who wish to live alone can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment. Two, three, and four-bedroom apartments provide plenty of space. Rent for each unit includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, and Internet access. Upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee.

Northpoint Crossing has created a comfortable environment to make student living more enjoyable. Residents can enjoy various amenities, including two resort-style pools, a 24-hour fitness center, a spin bike center, a courtyard space with grilling stations, and game rooms. On-site retail and dining are available. The pet-friendly off-campus housing complex hosts social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality off-campus student housing options can find out more by visiting the Northpoint Crossing website or calling 1-979-289-1548.

About Northpoint Crossing: Northpoint Crossing is an off-campus housing complex for students attending Texas A&M University. The comfortably furnished apartments allow students to live alone or share an apartment with friends or other students. The complex offers everything students need to enjoy an independent lifestyle close to campus.

