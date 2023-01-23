Keyhole Software Announces New Executive Leadership Team

Lenexa, KS, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Keyhole Software has announced a new executive team, appointing tenured individuals who have played a significant role in shaping the company’s success to new, formalized leadership positions.

Keyhole Software’s new executive structure helps to clearly define key roles and responsibilities, which will help to preserve the organization’s core values as it continues to grow. This structural change demonstrates Keyhole’s continued commitment to ensuring all team members have the resources they need to succeed and that all clients receive the gold-standard service for which Keyhole is known.

“The members of our new executive team are individuals who have helped shape our company over the years and will continue to do so,” Lauren Bogner, Chief People Officer, said. “They are individuals who truly understand Keyhole’s core values and will preserve and build upon them as our team expands. With our new executives at the helm, we look forward to more growth and success in the years to come.”

The executive team is listed below with new titles by order of their tenure:

Chris DeSalvo, Founder/CEO, 14 years with Keyhole

David Pitt, Founder, 14 years with Keyhole

Jaime Niswonger, Chief Technology Officer, 13 years with Keyhole

Lauren Bogner, Chief People Officer, 11 years with Keyhole

Zach Gardner, Chief Architect, 9 years with Keyhole

Chris Bristow, President, 8 years with Keyhole

Melissa Conaghan, Chief Financial Officer, 7 years with Keyhole

Keyhole Software has grown significantly since its foundation in 2008. Over the years, Keyhole has evolved from a two-person unit to a 100+ member team, assisting clients from every business vertical with various stacks, including Java. .NET, JavaScript, and cloud technologies.

As Keyhole Software continues to grow, increased clarity of roles and responsibilities will be of the utmost importance in preserving its commitment and adherence to its founding principles. This formalized executive structure will do just that, allowing Keyhole to continue to thrive even as its team expands.

About Keyhole

Keyhole Software is a custom development and software consulting firm composed solely of elite, vetted employees who are as passionate as they are skilled. They build custom solutions that solve complex business problems and have a long track record of delivering on time and on budget. Key technologies utilized include Java, .NET, JavaScript, Cloud, and others.

To learn more about how the Keyhole Software team can help you reach your business goals, visit keyholesoftware.com.