Vmaker is all set to win the Golden Kitty awards, nominated in the product demo video category

San Francisco, United States, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Every year, Product Hunt nominates products for the Golden Kitty awards. Golden Kitty awards recognize and celebrate the most groundbreaking products launched in a year.

Vmaker is a screen recorder originally designed for Mac computers. But, based on the demands of the users, Vmaker launched its Windows version just after a year. It got the second-highest number of upvotes for the day, and now it’s been considered for the Golden Kitty awards under the Product Demo category.

The Product Demo category is for the products with the best launch videos. In this category, Vmaker directly competes with Descript and Whereby in the video making space. Others include hyped Nothing Phone 1, Glip for NFT live streamers, Kara Pure that can make water from air and more.

In spite of being a part of a homogenous group, Vmaker stands a strong chance of claiming this award. With more than half a million users, the Vmaker team is optimistic about getting support from their community.

Speaking of community, Vmaker has a wide user base ranging from educators, marketers, sales representatives to gamers and developers. With its advanced screen recording capabilities and built-in video editor, Vmaker is not far away from hitting the 1 million user target.

Please click here to cast your vote

Follow Vmaker on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter



Or visit the Vmaker website