Juriscorp Law’s Shounak Mehta Joins MLAA Executive Board

Edmonton, Canada, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Juriscorp Law Office Edmonton on January 17, 2023 announced that Shounak Mehta, the firm’s principal lawyer, has been appointed to the Executive Board of the Mortgage Loan Association of Alberta (MLAA).

The MLAA is a non-profit organization that serves as a resource for professionals from the mortgage, legal and real estate industries. Its mission is to promote and support the mortgage industry through education, networking, and advocacy.

As a leading Edmonton real estate lawyer, Shounak brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Executive Board. He is the founder of Juriscorp Law Office Edmonton and has worked on countless cases involving mortgage lending, foreclosure, and other real-estate related legal issues.

The team at the Edmonton law firm is proud to support Shounak in his new role and is confident that he will make a valuable contribution to the MLAA through his expertise of the Edmonton real estate industry.

About Jusriscorp Law Edmonton

Juriscorp Law is an Edmonton-based law firm that provides first-class service in the areas of estate planning, commercial & residential real estate, business, immigration and employment laws.