Schomberg Heating & Cooling emphasizes on these checkpoints while getting your furnaces serviced

If you have a furnace or furnaces installed in your manufacturing company, a checklist is necessary. This checklist should have all the checkpoints required to tick off when furnaces are periodically inspected during maintenance.

Schomberg, Canada, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — There are many aspects you need to consider but Schomberg Heating & Cooling makes it easy by sharing the most relevant checkpoints. These factors will help you understand what needs to be checked during furnace service.

During furnace checking, the inspector has to check whether the thermostat is calibrated correctly. The gas in the gas line should flow adequately and properly. The inspector will check the operation of the heat exchanger for signs of corrosion or cracking. They will also check the air handle, fan and blower motor to ensure they’re in appropriate functionality.

If your furnace is not performing top notch, your furnace service professional will identify it for you. There may be a foul smell coming from the furnace, which can indicate a gas leak. The gas leak will smell like rotten eggs due to the presence of a chemical called Mercaptan.

Your furnace may produce some rattling noises as it starts to operate. This means that there are some loose parts that need to be fixed back into place. It may be a misaligned blower fan, or anything else, the cause of which your inspector will find out.

The pilot light goes off occasionally, but not always. If this happens more often than before, you’ll need an emergency furnace service immediately. Your pilot issues are what may be leading to higher power bills coming your way.

About the company

Schomberg Heating & Cooling is a local Daikin dealer offering the finest heating, cooling, and indoor air quality products to customers. Located in Canada, this heating and cooling suppliers company covers over 40 years of expertise in the industry.

Contact info

Address:17045 Highway 27, Schomberg, Ontario, L0G1T0

Phone: 905.939.2350