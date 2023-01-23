Boulevard 98 Allows Students to Live Their Way

Charlotte, North Carolina, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Boulevard 98 is pleased to announce that they allow students to live their way during their college years. The student housing complex is available for individuals attending the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

Boulevard 98 offers various floorplans to accommodate each student’s needs. Residents can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment if they prefer to live alone or share a two, three, four, or five-bedroom apartment with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Rent for each apartment includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet, and water and sewer. Garage parking and upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee.

Boulevard 98 offers plenty of amenities that make independent student living enjoyable for residents. The complex features a multi-level pool deck with a jumbo TV, a lighted poolside sports court, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with study rooms and a gaming lounge, and more. Students can enjoy social events and bring their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living options can find out more by visiting the Boulevard 98 website or calling 1-704-457-0055.

Company: Boulevard 98

Address: 9825 University City Circle

City: Charlotte

State: NC

Zip code: 28213

Telephone number: 1-704-457-0055