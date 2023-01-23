Rugged Mobile: The Leading Provider of Ruggedised Mobile Devices in South Africa

South Africa, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for a company to provide you with high-quality ruggedised mobile devices, Rugged Mobile is the perfect company for you. Rugged Mobile has been in business for over 10 years, and during this time, the company has established itself as the go-to provider for ruggedised mobile devices in South Africa.

Their line of ruggedised mobile devices from Rugged Mobile features a range of features that are designed to make them the most durable and reliable devices on the market. These features include:

Military-grade durability: All of Rugged Mobile’s devices are built to military-grade standards, meaning they can withstand extreme temperatures, drops, shocks, and vibrations.

Water and dust resistance: These devices are IP68 rated, which means they are completely protected against dust and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes.

Long battery life: With up to 15 hours of battery life, these devices can keep up with even the busiest of users.

Advanced cameras: These devices feature advanced cameras that are perfect for capturing photos and videos in even the toughest conditions.

Powerful processors: These devices are powered by the latest processors, ensuring that they are fast and responsive, even when running multiple applications at once.

In addition to its line of ruggedised mobile devices, Rugged Mobile also offers a wide range of accessories and services to help its customers get the most out of their devices. These services include:

Device repair and maintenance: Rugged Mobile offers repair and maintenance services for all of its devices, ensuring that they continue to function at their best for years to come.

Device customisation: Rugged Mobile offers customisation options for its devices, allowing customers to have them tailored to their specific needs.

Device leasing: Rugged Mobile offers leasing options for its devices, making it easy for customers to have the latest and greatest technology without having to make a large upfront investment.

About Rugged Mobile:

Rugged Mobile is dedicated to providing its customers with the most rugged and reliable mobile devices on the market. Its new line of devices is the perfect choice for those who work in industries that require rugged and durable devices. With its commitment to quality and customer service, Rugged Mobile is the clear choice for anyone in need of a ruggedised mobile device in South Africa.