Freestyle Languages Improves Online Learning for Group and In-Person Classes

Austin, TX, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Freestyle Languages is pleased to announce that they have improved the online learning platform for their group and in-person language classes. They believe that language learning is a rewarding experience that opens the doors to communication and understanding the globalized world.

Freestyle Languages offers group and in-person classes in English, French, Italian, and Spanish, providing in-person and group classes that encourage speaking and listening practice to sharpen skills in real-life settings with guidance from a trained teacher and support from other students. The in-person classes are ideal for building confidence and fluency in speaking a new language with an interactive classroom environment that provides immediate feedback and correction with personalized attention. Group classes offer a more relaxed, social setting that encourages camaraderie and teamwork to sharpen speaking and listening skills. It’s the perfect platform for conversational speaking.

As an online language school, Freestyle Languages takes a comprehensive approach to language learning, customized for each student’s needs. Students can expect a balance between individualized instruction and social interaction to practice skills in real-life settings. Online learning offers greater flexibility combined with in-person instruction to get the best of both worlds.

Anyone interested in online learning in a group and in-person sessions can find out more by visiting the Freestyle Languages website or calling 1-888-982-4652.

About Freestyle Languages: Freestyle Languages offers fun, interactive language learning opportunities for students interested in learning English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Their experienced teachers instruct students and encourage them to sharpen their listening and speaking skills in their chosen language. They offer group and in-person sessions and private lessons to allow students to learn a new language and open new doors.

Company: Freestyle Languages

Address : 7310 Menchaca Rd #150429, Austin, TX 78715, USA

Phone No: 888-982-4652

Email ID : info@freestylelanguages.com

https://www.freestylelanguages.com/