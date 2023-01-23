Citroen’s 1st Electric Hatchback eC3 in India is Unveiled with 320 Km Range

Delhi, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — According to the company, bookings will begin on January 22, 2023, and prices will be disclosed next month. This means this model will be available for customers from February 2023.

Interior – Exterior and Key Features

eC3 by Citroen offers attractive features such as 29.2 kWh battery pack, ARAI certified range of 320km, and 107 kph top speed. The company claims that eC3 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kph in 6.8 seconds, making it more valuable. Also, This model has Maximum torque of 143 Nm and high power of 57 bhp along with Eco, standard drive modes. Citroen covers the battery pack for a period of 7 years/140,000 km, the electric motor for a period of 5 years/1,00,000 km, and the vehicle itself for a period of 3 years/1,25,000 km.

In terms of exterior design, the Citroen eC3 design has been altered very subtly compared to the ICE C3. Hence, the rear end of the car does not have a tailpipe, and the front fender has an EV charging port. Meanwhile, the bumper of the car remains unchanged. The interior of the electric car has also been slightly updated. A new drive controller and gear lever have been added to the center console, along with a new drive controller. Since parts of the ICE versions are locally manufactured, keeping them identical to the EV gives them a price advantage. To know more about this vehicle or buy online with bargain offers visit: rowthautos.com