The Magical Experience of Kerala Houseboat Stay During Honeymoon Packages

Kerala, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — The experience of staying on a houseboat in Kerala is fascinating, especially during your honeymoon in Kerala. Nothing less than a dream retreat can be described as floating through calm backwaters while passing through bending mangroves and lovely scenery with the aroma of coconuts drifting in the air. Avail of the benefit of the Kerala Boathouse Honeymoon Package to have the most memorable experience of a lifetime. These houseboats in Alleppey have long been a favorite among tourists of all budgets. These houseboats offer a good mix of necessities and pleasures and offer a wholly unique experience.

In order to ensure that your Kerala honeymoon trip is perfect, let’s take a virtual tour of these famous houseboats to learn more about the activities, amenities, food, and a plethora of other information associated with them.

A day trip in a Kerala boathouse

It might be a lovely experience to spend a day on a Kerala houseboat and learn about all facets of rural life there. It’s a soothing experience where, if you so choose, you may just sit on the sun deck and do nothing. The price of a day cruise might range from INR. 1200 – INR. 1500 per hour, and an extra charge for a sumptuous lunch in Kerala. Opting for a Kerala Boathouse Honeymoon Packages from Ahmedabad with the most affordable and convenient option.

Overnight Stay in Kerala Houseboat

On weekdays, a simple boat house in Kerala without air conditioning costs about Rs. 6,000; on weekends, that price might go up to Rs. 10,000. This will include six hours on a cruise as well as three delectable meals prepared by a chef who travels with you. This is a wide spectrum, and you can personalize your experience. For at least Rs. 10,000, you may also rent a luxurious, air-conditioned houseboat. You will pay extra if your houseboat is more opulent. An overnight trip on a luxurious houseboat costs from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 approximately. In order to avoid any unpleasant surprises during your trip, keep these rates in mind while dealing with local sellers. Go for Kerala houseboat Honeymoon packages for 3 Nights 4 Days to get the most affordable deals to make your stay comfortable and hassle-free.

Amenities in Houseboat stay in Kerala include:

You will get the following amenities during your honeymoon Trip To Kerala Boat House.

Backwater tour (prices may vary, so you can choose to take a tour in the morning, the evening, or both).

Well-furnished rooms

All Meals

Bird watching Tour

Explore an island

Visit a village

A few houseboats also arrange special occasions

Village stroll

Food stroll

Additionally, keep in mind that very few (if any) houseboats have air conditioning throughout the afternoon. The AC will be on when the houseboat is anchored in the lake at night.

Foods in Houseboat stay in Kerala

You may get a glimpse of indigenous life in Kerala on one of the houseboats in Alleppey. Every houseboat offers a variety of food options with a regional flair. Because of their eclectic surprises, Alleppey’s local eateries are regarded as some of the must-see locations. All meals are provided during your houseboat stay in Kerala. The price includes all meals, which are mostly a fusion of dishes from North and South India. In Alleppey, there are decent food options on houseboats. Vegetarians typically don’t have many culinary alternatives beyond traditional South Indian fare like Idli, Vada, and Sambhar. For non-vegetarians, though, the food is simply divine. Alongside traditional South Indian fare like Chicken Chettinad and Chicken Malabar, there are specialties from all around India. Chefs occasionally have all they need to make delectable Continental cuisine as well.

Additionally, you’ll also have an opportunity to peek inside the kitchen and try preparing some of the meals on your own. Honeymoon Kerala Boat House stay will be a fascinating experience.

Ideal Time For Kerala Houseboat Stay

September to March is the ideal season to plan for a Kerala houseboat stay. When the monsoons are winding down in September, you can enjoy some light rain and beautiful weather. In Alleppey Kerala, the busiest travel period starts in October. Kerala’s summer season lasts from April to June, and temperatures in Alleppey can soar during this time. If you don’t mind the heat, one benefit of the low tourist season is that you might be able to get a decent deal on a Kerala houseboat honeymoon trip. The monsoon season in Kerala lasts from July through September.

The locations or routes covered by the Kerala houseboats

The backwaters of Kerala are made up of interconnecting canals and lagoons. People who want to experience Kerala’s houseboats frequently travel to Kumarakom and Alleppey. Depending on the Kerala Boat House Honeymoon Packages you select or the locations you like to visit, houseboats depart from Alleppey and Kumarakom and can go up to 30 kilometers or more. Prior to making your Alleppey houseboat reservation, it is important to decide what you want to do and map out your trip.

Things to Remember During Kerala Houseboat Stay

Houseboats in Kerala are not typically as isolated as they appear in pictures. This implies that while you are on the water, you can observe a lot of other houseboats carrying visitors traveling along the same route. The backwaters are overrun with mosquitoes because of the lush vegetation and chilly water. Bring your own mosquito repellents or mosquito coils to ward off mosquitoes because even the finest luxury houseboats in Alleppey rarely offer these amenities. Tell the operators that you would require an English or Hindi-speaking cook and caretaker because Kerala’s local language is difficult to grasp.

We hope this article satisfies all of your questions regarding Honeymoon Boat House in Kerala for 5 days. All that’s left to do is plan a trip to Kerala and start packing for the incredible houseboat experience during your honeymoon in Kerala.

Kerala has some of India’s most stunning beaches. If you’re looking for a romantic beach getaway, then you can’t go wrong with Kerala. The state has an extensive coastline dotted with pristine beaches that offer plenty of opportunities for relaxing, swimming, sunbathing and more.

Some of the best beaches in Kerala include Kovalam Beach, Varkala Beach and Alleppey Beach. So, whether you want to spend your days lounging on the beach or exploring the nearby area, you’ll be spoilt for choice in Kerala.

Kerala is majorly popular for its Picturesque Backwaters. If you are looking for a romantic and relaxing honeymoon activity in Kerala. Kerala is the ideal location for you! The tranquil stretch of lakes, canals, and lagoons is known as Kerala’s scenic backwaters which run parallel to the Arabian Sea coast. One of the world’s most well-liked tourist destinations is Kerala’s backwater areas. The serene backwater cruises are an unforgettable experience, so make sure to try it in Kerala Honeymoon Packages From Bangalore.

As soon as you start planning your Kerala honeymoon packages from delhi, the first thing you need to do is decide where you want to stay. Are you looking for a luxurious resort with all the amenities or a more intimate and secluded hideaway? Regardless of your budget or preferences, there are plenty of great accommodation options in Kerala.

If you’re looking for a luxurious resort, you’ll be spoilt for choice in Kerala. Some of the best resorts in India can be found here, offering everything from world-class spas and restaurants to private beach access and infinity pools. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, there are also plenty of secluded villas and homestays hidden away in the stunning Kerala countryside.

No matter where you stay on your honeymoon in Kerala, you can expect warm hospitality and impeccable service. This state is known for its Ayurvedic traditions, so many hotels and resorts offer treatments and massages using traditional methods. There are also plenty of opportunities to try out other local experiences, such as cooking classes, yoga sessions, and even elephant rides!