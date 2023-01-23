Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Operates with Hundred Percent Success Rate

Guwahati, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — The need for a safety-compliant and comforting air ambulance increases when the health of the patient is not stable and is in an uneven state. We at Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati offered by Medilift Air Ambulance delivers the evacuation process with complete safety and comfort maintained throughout the journey. We have been offering transportation medium with bet-in-line medical equipment that can be beneficial to the health of the patients. Keeping the health of the ailing individuals stabilized is the main focus of our team and we imply all our energy and resources into making the evacuation mission patient friendly.

Being a risk-free and non-troublesome transportation medium provides patients with the most effective solution regarding shifting of the patients. The bedside-to-bedside service that we provide maintains the continuity of care and medical attention provided to the patients on the way to reaching the medical center. Whenever contacted our helpline team gets into action and comes up with the best suiting solution that matches the requirements of the patients and ensures the journey doesn’t get complicated at any point. Even if the patient requires additional medical equipment or any other help we at Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati make sure they receive it right on time.

Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Offering Evacuation with Proper Safety

The medical transportation service presented by Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Patna is delivered inside an aircraft carrier that is outfitted with advanced life support facilities that can add advantages to the service that we offer. Off lately we have been offering non-discomforting and intensive care-equipped flights with oxygen cylinders, suction pumps, nebulizers, cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, IV fluids, first aid kits, defibrillators, spinal boards, and several other necessary tools that can enhance the flying experience of the ailing individuals.

When a family contacted us for transferring a patient to another city for better treatment we at Air Ambulance in Patna incorporated all our expertise in delivering the best services that were required at that moment. We arranged for a quick transportation jet that had kidney-related gadgets as the patient was suffering from a kidney ailment. The dialysis machines were installed inside so that the patient could be kept in stabilized state and the journey wouldn’t seem troublesome at any point. We organized the air evacuation without any delay or much waiting time which reduced the complication to much extent.