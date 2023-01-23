Alight West Tenn Provides Students with an Independent Lifestyle

Tallahassee, Florida, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Alight West Tenn is pleased to announce that they provide students with an independent lifestyle while remaining close to the Florida State campus. The off-campus housing solution ensures students can enjoy their college years without the hassle of living on campus.

Alight West Tenn offers four-bedroom apartments for students to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The comfortable apartments provide plenty of space to give students an independent lifestyle, with per-person rental rates to prevent problems with roommates who can’t pay their share. Rent includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, unlimited electricity, and unlimited water and sewer. A monthly amenity fee is required.

Alight West Tenn gives student residents access to community amenities to ensure an enjoyable lifestyle when not attending classes. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with gaming and study rooms, and a resort-style pool with a hot tub. Students can quickly reach the campus with easy access to the bus system. Social events at the complex are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent student lifestyle can find out more by visiting the Alight West Tenn website or calling 1-850-972-2000.

Company: Alight West Tenn

Address: 2566 W Tennessee St.

City: Tallahassee

State: FL

Zip code: 32304

Telephone number: 1-850-972-2000