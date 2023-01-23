cannabinoids Market Growth Statistics, Size, Outlook to 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global automotive manifolds market size was valued at USD 35.44 billion in 2020 and reach USD 48.03 billion in 2027, register a promising 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Increasing demand from the logistics industry, in line with the growth of automation and related technologies, coupled with growing government focus on curbing vehicle emissions, is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive exhaust manifold in the near future. The multi-functionality of automotive exhaust manifolds enables them to perform tasks effectively and with increased accuracy, which is expected to drive the automotive exhaust manifold market throughout the forecast period.

Factors to Influence Automotive Manifolds Market over Forecast Period:

The spiraling production of automobiles across the globe has been driving the market for automotive intake manifold market

The enforcement of low CO2 emission levels by environmental management authorities and the fuel conservation policies have compelled the automotive OEMs to develop advanced prototypes of intake manifolds, consuming an optimal amount of fuel and minimal discharge of exhausts during combustion. This is working to the advantage of market growth.

Global market growth has been hampered by low product replacement rates and considerable overhead costs for the manufacturers of the automotive intake manifold to provide competitive pricing in a price-sensitive auto ancillary industrial sector.

Fluctuating commodity prices, coupled with volatile currency exchange rates and import-export tariffs, have also been an area of concern for most market players. However, these effects will cease to influence the market in the long term.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Manifolds Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a rapid decrease in the supply of automotive manifolds worldwide. The pandemic has impacted the key market dynamics, competition, and global supply chains. The revenues have gone down in 2020 and may resume an uptrend gradually from 2021. Companies optimizing their operation and strategy will sustain and beat the competition.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global Automotive Manifolds market study based on vehicle type, manifold type, material, and process.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive manifolds market has been segmented into–

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial vehicle

Based on the manifold type, the automotive manifolds market has been segmented into –

Standard Air Intake Manifold

Variable Air Intake Manifold

Based on the material, the automotive manifolds market has been segmented into –

Composites

Aluminum

Based on the process, the automotive manifolds market has been segmented into –

Injection Molding

Casting

Automotive Manifolds Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global automotive manifolds market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global automotive manifolds market, followed by the Asia Pacific. While the former is further estimated to dominate the global automotive manifolds market during the forecast period, the latter is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market for automotive manifolds.

Key Global Automotive Manifolds Market Competitors Includes –

The global automotive manifolds market has a large number of players across the globe. Some of the vital automotive manifolds manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Holley Performance Products

Edelbrock L.L.C.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Röchling Group

Sogefi SpA

Keihin North America, Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Mann+Hummel Group

Donaldson.

The automotive manifolds market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of each market player’s segmental/regional outlook in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.