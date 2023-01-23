Antifreeze Proteins Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global antifreeze proteins market size reached USD 5.45 million in 2020 and reach USD 30.22 million in 2027, registering a solid 34.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Antifreeze proteins (AFPs) refer to a type of polypeptides produced from specific plants, insects, fish, bacteria, and fungi as a natural survival response. Also known as the ice structuring proteins (ISPs), antifreeze proteins bind to form ice crystals when the temperature falls below zero to inhibit the growth and recrystallization of ice. A steadily expanding application base is projected to uphold the growth of the antifreeze proteins market during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of Antifreeze Proteins:

Rising awareness among people regarding the benefits associated with antifreeze protein is primarily driving the market growth. These proteins inhibit the growth of ice crystals within body fluids, which remains the key factor boosting their demand recently. Moreover, the advent of technology in favor of fish farming in cold environments is supporting market growth.

The increasing number of R&D activities and rising R&D investments worldwide. Escalating application of antifreeze proteins in vaccination, organ transplants, and cosmetics, highlighting several potential application areas in the medical and pharmaceutical industries

The food and beverages industry still holds many untapped opportunities for the growth of the antifreeze proteins market across the globe. However, the high initial costs and expensive R&D investments continue to restrain the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antifreeze Proteins Market:

The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in increased demand for antifreeze proteins across several sectors, predominantly from the health and pharmaceutical sectors, as there have been far-reaching implications on the fruit and vegetable trade. Additionally, COVID-19 has considerably influenced the demand for antifreeze proteins as there is a raising need for efficient storage mechanisms at this crucial time.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global antifreeze proteins market study based on type and platforms.

Based on the type, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented into –

Type I

Type II

Type III

Glycoproteins

Non-Glycoproteins

Others

Based on the form, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented into –

Solid

Liquid

Based on the source, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented into –

Fish

Recombinant

Insects

Based on the end user, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics

Others

Antifreeze Proteins Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global antifreeze proteins market has been segmented into five geographical regions, viz., North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the antifreeze proteins market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, majorly attributing to the exploding growth of the medical and cosmetics industries and the rise in demand for anti-aging products in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period owing to government funding and rising awareness regarding the significance of antifreeze proteins in their key application areas.

Key Global Antifreeze Proteins Market Competitors Includes –

The antifreeze proteins market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The vital antifreeze proteins manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Kaneka Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

Unilever

Sirona Biochem

ProtoKinetix, Inc.

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co, Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Huacheng Jinke Technology Co. Ltd.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Kodera Herb Garden.

The antifreeze proteins market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.