Anti Infectives Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global anti-infectives market size is estimated to be USD 110.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180.25 Billion by 2027, register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Anti-infective drugs help kill the micro-organism inside the body and aid in detailed patient analysis, prognosis, and identification of cure. Anti-viral and anti-fungal drugs are the most sought-after segments in the anti-infectives market, witnessing a notable rise in growth rate over the forecast period.

Factors to be Influencing Performance of Anti-infectives Market over Forecast Period:

Exploding disease prevalence rates, expanding patient pool, new drug launches, and increasing vaccine approvals are expected to drive the anti-infectives market growth. Moreover, the number of hospitals and primary care clinics has been rising, indicating greater demand generation in the near future, which will lead to the market’s growth.

Competition between generic manufacturers, the high price of drugs, and dicey reimbursement policies are some facts that will continue to limit the rapid expansion of the anti-infectives market globally.

The high purchasing power of consumers, willingness to opt for expensive drug products, and improved availability collectively create an opportunity in front of market players, especially in developing economies. However, the growing sophistication of the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries also strengthens the scope for growth of the anti-infectives market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-infectives Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting the global health environment. However, the anti-infectives have strongly emerged from this event. Many healthcare centers have been even generating greater demand for anti-infectives targeting the effective treatment of COVID-19. Global sales of anti-infective drugs will continue to rise with the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global anti-infectives market based on product, indication, distribution channel, route of administration, range, and end-users.

Based on product, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into –

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Others

Based on indication, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

HIV Infection

Pneumonia

Respiratory Virus Infection

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Others

Based on distribution channel, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Based on route of administration, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Based on range, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Narrow Spectrum

Broad Spectrum

Based on end-users, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Anti-infectives Market: Regional Outlook

The global anti-infectives market has been segmented into five geographical regions, viz., North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, it was estimated that North America continues to hold the largest share in the anti-infectives space, Europe closely follows, and the Asia Pacific exhibits strong growth potential for the anti-infectives market over the forecast period.

Key Global Anti-infectives Market Competitors Includes –

The global anti-infectives are highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global anti-infectives market include –

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Claris Life Sciences Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Panacea Biotech Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Ltd.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Anti-infectives market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from primary interview respondents and survey.