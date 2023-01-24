The Manor at Silo Falls Is Under New Management

Brookeville, MD, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Manor at Silo Falls is pleased to announce that they are now under new management. The new management is working from the ground up to improve all aspects of the restaurant and event business, from wine selection to updated menus.

The Manor at Silo Falls features a friendly, professional staff led by Jeff, who is dedicated to building a fantastic team and using his talents and experience to improve operations. Guests enjoy their experience on beautiful grounds with a massive outdoor seating area to accommodate dining in good weather and a well-designed event space with plenty of rooms and space for large groups. The restaurant has previously won an award as the Best in Montgomery County for Dining and aims to surpass the expectations this recognition sets.

The Manor at Silo Falls offers a friendly, casual dining atmosphere for everyone. It’s the perfect location for any event, from casual gatherings to large-scale events, including weddings, celebrations of life, holiday functions, corporate events, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, and more. Guests will enjoy live music and the best indoor and outdoor bars. They guarantee every guest will have a pleasant experience with incredible food, a beautiful ambiance, and friendly, welcoming staff.

Anyone interested in learning about the upcoming changes can find out more by visiting The Manor at Silo Falls website or calling 1-301-924-6500.

About The Manor at Silo Falls: The Manor at Silo Falls is a friendly, casual dining restaurant and event space providing guests with a beautiful atmosphere and incredible food made from fresh ingredients. They offer a pleasant dining experience for all guests. The friendly, welcoming staff ensures quality customer service that keeps customers returning.

Company: The Manor at Silo Falls

Address : 19501 Georgia Avenue, Brookeville, MD 20833, USA

Phone No: 301-924-6500

Email ID : themanoratsilofalls@gmail.com

https://www.themanoratsilofalls.com/