Container And Kubernetes Security Market to Reach US$ 8,242.0 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global container and Kubernetes security market size was valued at USD 931.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,242.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2030. A container and Kubernetes security is an enhanced security network technology used to advance traditional network technology with a modern cloud-native. Additionally, container security is considered as a specialized set of security tools used to assure container safety functions running as intended, such as supply chain, software, runtime, and infrastructure protection.

The Kubernetes security platform is a extensible, portable, and open-source platform that is used to dominate the enterprise market. Though, the Kubernetes security consists of prime security issues such as misconfigurations, runtime security incidents, and security vulnerabilities. Also, the Kubernetes security is intended on 4Csof cloud-native security such as cluster, container, code, and cloud.

The container and Kubernetes security market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to global vulnerabilities and cyberattacks. Furthermore, a surge in hybrid cloud technology application adoption across enterprises drives the container and Kubernetes security market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, a rapid surge in the popularity of micro services is expected to propel market growth.

Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market Definition

Container security is a standard unit of software used to package up code and all its dependencies that are anticipated to condense the process of building and establish cloud-native applications. Furthermore, the Kubernetes security technology is an open-sourced orchestration engine hosted by the cloud-native computing foundation (CNCF) to scale, automate marshaling, and administer containerized applications.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market

Coronavirus has a massive impact on various industries, including IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. However, the container and Kubernetes security market have witnessed a surge in demand, owing to the growth in the cloud computing market. The rise in the container applications market has significantly boosted the demand for container and Kubernetes security platforms, which is expected to be the prime factor for the rise in trend toward the growth of Kubernetes security devices in coming years. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on work from home has significantly affected the global cloud computing environment. However, the global container application technology in the manufacturing sector has witnessed a hike, owing to a surge in demand for digital infrastructure with an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market Dynamics

Drivers : Surge in popularity of microservices

Microservices architecture is used to split the application into multiple services that are intended to perform fine-granted functions. Further, the microservices architecture is designed to avoid the restriction of traditional modules used to support all features that are required to run an application on resource-constrained IoT devices. Microservices-based container and Kubernetes security technology have been at maximum gain, owing to the application container model’s use because it facilitates deploying, running, and upgrading the applications by using container orchestration tools, such as Kubernetes.

Moreover, Kubernetes technology supports microservices architecture to allow developers to theoretically miss the functionality of a set of pods to make it available for other developers through a well-defined API. In addition, industries, such as manufacturing, utility, social media, automotive, and retail, have been employing microservices-based container and Kubernetes security technology for the rising security data transfer.

Restraints : Complexity in managing the cloud environment

The global container and Kubernetes security market possess numerous benefits, but cloud computing itself can add complexity in the IT infrastructure, which has been impending the market growth; for instance, cloud complexity is the result of the rise in an acceleration of cloud migration and net-new development, which may expose other container resources in the environment to further risk. Moreover, the rise in concern for complexity in managing the cloud environments, which may expose sensitive data to the public, is one of the prime restraints hampering the market growth. However, the container and Kubernetes security technology are associated with many issues. It is anticipated to provide a more secure and efficient cloud environment if used properly by the IT department of an enterprise.

Scope of the Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market

The study categorizes the container and kubernetes security market based on product, component, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By Product Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Cloud

On-premises

By Component Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Container Security Platform

Services Implementation & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting Services



By Organization Size Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Government & Public sector

Others

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The on-premises segment accounts for the largest market share

By product, the container and Kubernetes security market includes cloud and on-premises. In 2021, On-premises had the largest market share of 54.9% in the global container and kubernetes security market. The on-premises software run and is installed over electronic devices such as computer, laptop, and others. In the on-premises deployment model, organizations maintain their equipment and software in a confined data center with complete control over administration, scheduling, processing, and maintenance.

The surge in a container and Kubernetes security solution adoption across the on-premises platform is high among the strongly regulated industries, owing to the need for a tightly controlled data security platform to secure confidential information. Further, the continuous ongoing development and modification in on-premises deployment, which has several characteristics of the cloud computing platform such as relative independence from hardware restrictions through extraction and a high degree of virtualization, has been acting as a prime factor driving the market growth. In addition, prime players in the container and Kubernetes security markets, such as Docker Inc. and Amazon Web Services, Inc., offer reliable platforms to support the growth of on-premises deployment across various industries, which is opportunistic for the market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global container and kubernetes security market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The Asia-Pacific container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Enterprises in this region have realized the potential of the Kubernetes security technology to manage resource-intensive workloads, secure infrastructure effectively, and flexibility primarily, owing to the increase in prominence on modernizing IT infrastructure in the developing countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific container and Kubernetes security market is attributed to rise in awareness about cloud computing technology and cloud-native applications to enhance resource utilization and various benefit from the scalable cloud architecture. Moreover, several key players in the cloud and data center ecosystem have expanded their presence in emerging economies, such as China and India, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, Alibaba Cloud encourages the adoption of open-source technologies for enterprises across the region.

Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market Major Players

Major players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher shares or to retain leading positions in the market. Product launch is the most adopted strategy by the players. Top winning strategies are analyzed by thoroughly studying the leading players in the container and Kubernetes security market.

Major players in the market are: