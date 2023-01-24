Apert Syndrome Market Size, Share & Forecast | CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global apert syndrome market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Apert syndrome is a type of acrocephalosyndactyly. It is one rare genetic illness that manifests as malformations of the skull, face, hands, and feet. The craniosynostosis is a fibrous connection between the bones of the skull, are one of the most common symptoms linked with the condition. The facial bones are affected, and the skull takes on a pointed form. Individuals with fused fingers and webbed toes, as well as mental incapacity, have been observed. People suffering from Avert syndrome have generally spaced eyes, bulging eyes, down- slanting palpebral fissures. Affected people also reported a flattened nose, slow teeth growth, and dental crowding. It is diagnosed using different advanced genetic tests that target and identify the defects in the FGFR2 gene.

Furthermore, 2D or 3D ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging are used to diagnose Apert syndrome. Although no drug has yet been developed to cure Apert syndrome, it can be treated surgically. Corrective and reconstructive surgery are among the different procedures used to treat Apert syndrome.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Apert Syndrome Market

COVID-19 pandemic has badly impacted the healthcare industry across nations. Every single hospital is completely focusing on the treatment of COVID-19, due to which apert syndrome diseased patients are not getting attention properly. However, post-pandemic may create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players to create new drugs for the treatment. Further, the growing R&D for the development of new drugs and therapies to treat Apert syndrome, thereby fostering the market’s growth in the upcoming period.

Scope of the Global Apert Syndrome Market

The study categorizes the apert syndrome market based on type, distribution channel, and end-users at regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Diagnosis

Treatment

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Clinics

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Direct Tender

Hospital Pharmacy

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Hospital Pharmacy segment is projected to account for the largest market share by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, and others. The hospital segment dominated the apert syndrome market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Patients went to the hospital for various surgeries adopted for treatment, corrective and reconstructive surgery, diagnosis, and many more. They got all these facilities and services in a single place, and this is one of the main factors that is predicted to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The region is analyzed across China, India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest CAGR growth due to the rising government support for children’s health and the development of bone graft substitutes for pediatric surgeries. Further, due to the technological advancements and high presence of skilled surgeons, North America had the largest market share in 2021.

Key Market Players in the Global Apert Syndrome Market