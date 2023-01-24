Commercial Water Heaters Market Worth US$ 9670.6 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global commercial water heaters market size is expected to grow from USD 5724.0 million in 2021 to USD 9670.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030. Commercial water heaters are enclosed vessels in which water is heated by combustion and electric current, providing a continuous hot water supply. The water is heated via a heat transfer technique that involves the use of an energy source such as oil, electricity, and solar to heat water above its initial temperature. In addition, the demand for energy-efficient products has caused commercial heaters to increase, which enables consumers to save energy.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Commercial Water Heaters Market

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every industry. As a result of this pandemic, COVID has significantly impacted the manufacturing industry across the globe. Various factors have impacted the business the most. For instance, supply-chain interruptions caused by the shift to online labor resulted in considerable reductions in demand for commercial water in vacant office buildings, offices, restaurants, and other locations. Furthermore, due to travel limitations and lockdowns, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a considerable shift in water use from large commercial to residential, reducing market players’ income dramatically.

Scope of the Global Commercial Water Heaters Market

The study categorizes the commercial water heater market based on type, application, storage capacity, power rating, and regional and global levels.

By Type ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Electric

Gas

Oil

Heat Pump

Solar

Hybrid

Others

By Application ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Healthcare

Restaurants

Institutes

Offices

Others

By Storage Capacity ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Below 500 Liters

500?1,000 Liters

1,000?2,000 Liters

2,000­­?3,000 Liters

3,000?4,000 Liters

Above 4,000 Liters

By Power Rating ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Up to 10kW

10?50kW

50?150kW

150?300kW

Above 300kW

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Electric Commercial Water Heaters segment is witnessed to account for the highest market share by type

In 2021, the electric commercial water heater accounted for the highest market share in the market. The electric commercial water heater has an equipment life that is longer than 20 years compared to other types of heaters as electric water heaters are less subject to corrosion. Many industries opt this electric based commercial water heaters due to its immediate supply of hot water and ease in operating this device, thereby contributing to the growth of the commercial water heater market worldwide.

Asia-pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, Asia-pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global electric commercial water heater market during the forecast period. Asia-pacific is expected to hold the highest share due to the increase in the use of renewable energy and energy-efficient products. The other factor is that the booming tourism industry has contributed substantially to investment in the construction and development of commercial facilities, such as hotels, hospitals, and resorts, which thereby increase the demand for commercial water heaters.

Key Market Players in the Global Commercial Water Heaters Market