Bankai Group is Delighted to Announce that Nicky Peshwani has been Awarded as the “Outstanding Up and Coming Leader” at the PTC 2023 Awards

Garden City, New York, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is delighted to announce that our Vice President for Global Voice and Messaging Business, Nicky Peshwani, has been awarded in the “Outstanding Up and Coming Leader” category at the PTC 2023 Awards. He has done an incredible job in creating a university for Carrier Business at Bankai where freshers are for the last 12 years given training in business, paid, paved a career growth & converted into professionals.

The Pacific Telecommunications Council is a global non-profit membership organization dedicated to advancing information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, which spans over 40 countries and is the world’s most dynamic region. It also offers indigenously developed Digital Financial Solutions, Revenue Management, and Network Switching Solutions for Fintech and Telecom industries through its technology division, Panamax.