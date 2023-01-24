Future Electronics Promotes UV-LED Webinar by Nichia Expert

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is promoting signups for a webinar covering the newest updates in UV-LED.

To present will be Erik Swensen, Vice President of Nichia America Corporation, a seasoned professional in the industry with over 15 years of experience in the Solid State Lighting Industry.

The webinar, to be held February 9th, 2023, covers basic knowledge of UV-LED technology, lessons learned from the adoption of LED technology in other applications, as well as avoiding the simple “Lamp Replacement” design mindset to instead take advantage of the strengths of UV-LEDs.

To sign up for the webinar, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/nichia-uv-led-webinar.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

