Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market will reach at a CAGR of 904 million from 2022 to 2030

Market Definition
Revenue operations and intelligence (RO&I) software organize customer data across various internal business systems to centralize information and provide revenue insights and more accurate forecasts. Revenue teams use this software to gain visibility into the revenue pipeline, better manage customer accounts, and report team performance. RO&I software ultimately provides customer success, marketing, and sales teams with one single source of truth for revenue data. This software ensures that consistent data is used to make actionable decisions, breaks down information silos, and provides transparency across revenue or go-to-market (GTM) teams.
Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Pricing
The Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) software pricing is estimated to range from USD 29 to USD 150 per user per month. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Many sales compensation tools also integrate with other sales tools such as CRM software, sales performance management software, sales compensation software, sales coaching software, sales training, and onboarding software, and rewards and incentives software.
Market Scope
The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) software market along with the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software in the global market, including the following market information:
- Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)
- Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)
- Global top five Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software companies in 2021 (%)
Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segmentation
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise
- Cloud
- Hybrid
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)
- Solution
- Services
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)
- Small Business
- Mid Market
- Enterprise
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utility
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail & E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Analysis on leading market companies and participants, including:
- Key companies Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)
- Key companies Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Revenue Operations & Intelligence (RO&I) Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report deatiled out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:
- Ambition
- BI WORLDWIDE
- CallidusCloud
- Catalyst
- Centrical
- Funifier
- GamEffective
- Google Inc.
- Hoopla Software
- Hurrah!
- InsideSales.com
- LevelEleven LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Qstream, Inc.
- Repignite
- Sparta
- Spinify
- SuMo Motivate
- WaveAccess
- XANT, Inc.
- ZOHO Corporation
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
- What are the key dynamics and trends of the market?
- What are the primary driving elements for the market growth?
- What are the obstacles developed to the market?
- Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
- How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities can be witnessed in the market during the forecast period?
- Analysis of the market players and the market anslysis through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.