Sales Intelligence Software Market Is Expected To Reach USD 8.5 bn by 2030

Market Definition

Sales intelligence software helps companies use internal and external data to increase sales and improve sales processes. Companies use sales intelligence software to improve the quality and quantity of sales leads by using data to find new opportunities and provide salespeople with the information they need to take advantage of them. This type of software is used by marketing and sales executives to define and implement sales strategies based on their data combined with external data in their CRM software such as lists of prospects, databases of contacts, etc.

Sales Intelligence Software Market Pricing

The Sales Intelligence Software pricing ranges from USD 19 to USD 350 per user per month per user. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Contact data availability, lead builder, data cleaning, lead scoring, alerts, lead management, and many more are some of the features of Sales Intelligence Software.

Market Scope

The research report on the Sales Intelligence Software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Sales Intelligence Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Sales Intelligence Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Sales Intelligence Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Sales Intelligence Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Sales Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Sales Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Sales Intelligence Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Sales Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sales Intelligence Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sales Intelligence Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Clearbit

DueDil Ltd

EverString Technology

Demandbase Inc.

