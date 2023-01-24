Sales Platforms Software Market Size to Reach US$ 190.1 Million by 2030

Market Definition
Sales platforms consist of tools and integrations that help companies accelerate sales cycles and organize all sales activity in one place. These platforms offer a CRM, or customer relationship management, solution, and sales analytics capabilities to help sales reps and managers align on growth goals. CRM software unites all of a company’s customer and prospect data in a single tool, bringing added visibility into customer interactions. A CRM is the center of any successful sales organization, the database in which all data, interactions, and notes are stored. Sales analytics tools help teams analyze their overall sales process and recognize better sales opportunities. Compiled datasets can be used to examine pipeline insights in an effort to understand where sales are being lost, which industries generate the most success, and which sales tactics are most effective. Some sales platforms may also include CPQ, quote-to-cash, help desk, and email tracking functionality.
Sales Platforms Software Market Pricing
The Sales Platforms Software pricing ranges from USD 5 to USD 60 per user per month. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Some common features of Sales Platforms Software are standard and custom pricing, quote tracking, tracking pricing changes, Organizing external customer inquiries, and many more.
Market Scope
The research report on the Sales Platforms Software market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Sales Platforms Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.
Sales Platforms Software Market Segmentation
Global Sales Platforms Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030
- On-Premise
- Cloud
- Hybrid
Global Sales Platforms Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030
- Solution
- Services
Global Sales Platforms Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030
- Small Business
- Mid Market
- Enterprise
Global Sales Platforms Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utility
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail & E-commerce
- Manufacturing
- Government & Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Global Sales Platforms Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:
- HubSpot Sales Hub
- Salesforce Sales Cloud
- ActiveCampaign
- Zoho One
- Freshsales
- SharpSpring
- Microsoft Sales
