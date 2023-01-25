Cloud Management Platforms Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-jan 25— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Cloud Management Platforms Market is expected to reach USD 30.6 billion by 2030 from USD 9.81 billion in 2021. The global cloud management platforms market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to adopting a heterogeneous and multimodal IT service delivery environment.

Cloud management platforms (CMPs) are toolsets that help companies to monitor and control cloud environments, resources, and services. The solutions manage more than one dynamic cloud environment, such as a private, public, multiple, or hybrid. The cloud management platform provides insights and control over various cloud-related functions, including optimization, orchestration, security, monitoring, and cost management. Cloud resources can be leveraged effectively by IT administrators, security analysts, server engineers, and others.

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global cloud management platforms market based on deployment mode, function, and industry at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Analysis by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Analysis by Function

Financial Management

General Services

Governance & Security

Service Management

Resource Management

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Analysis by Industry

Automotive & Transport

Business & Finance

Chemicals & Materials

Consumer Goods & Services

Energy & Natural Resources

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Cloud Management Platforms Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Cloud Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Cloud Management Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cloud Management Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Cloud Management Platforms Manufacturers –

Accenture PLC

Apptio, Inc

Broadcom Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CloudBolt Software, Inc.

CloudCheckr Inc.

CloudEnablers Inc.

CloudSphere International, Inc.

Dynatrace

Flexera

Google LLC

HashiCorp Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Jamcracker, Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Morpheus Data LLC

Oracle Corporation

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Scalr, Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Snow Software, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Cloud Management Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Cloud Management Platforms Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

