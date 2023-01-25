Goal Kick Soccer Offers Fast, Free Shipping on Orders Over $25

Spencer, IA, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ — With the league soccer season back underway after a thrilling World Cup, Goal Kick Soccer is offering fantastic deals on soccer supplies that’ll be a sure-fire winner, but won’t hit the back of the wallet.

Goal Kick Soccer is offering fast and free shipping on all orders over $25 and 50% off all World Cup items. It is dedicated to providing affordable soccer supplies backed by expert soccer knowledge.

The company has recently relocated to a new warehouse location to centralize its operations and make it easier for them to fulfil all shipping needs for clients. Their new address is 1604 35th Avenue W, Unit 15-16, Spencer, IA, 51301.

Goal Kick began in 2001 to fulfil the needs of local youth soccer players and families in Northwest Iowa. The original program was created by running an indoor soccer program in an unused airport hangar leased through the city of Spencer, a small town covered in snow for five full months of the year.

The store was initiated with the idea of providing all participants soccer shoes and shin guards. In 2003, the soccer shop was in such high demand that a new location was moved into a storefront.

In 2005, the company moved facilities to accommodate growth and more than tripled the size of its facility. In 2006, they constructed their soccer-specific indoor center, where their indoor program continues to be operated.

Today, they continue through their website, indoor program, soccer camp and travel around visiting clubs to help with their next team orders. With the growth of soccer in NW Iowa, Goal Kick has become an essential supplier to the region.

They offer merchandise from all the top European clubs, including Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

They also offer supplies for top local clubs such as Altoona Soccer Club, Ames Soccer Club, GPS Iowa Soccer Gear, Mason City Soccer Club, Nevada Soccer Club, North Central Strykers, North West Iowa Soccer Club, Pearl City Soccer Club, SoDak Spurs SC, Cedar Valley, Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and Tempo Soccer Club.

They also provide goals, coaching equipment, shin guards, winter wear, soccer balls and children’s sportswear.

For more information about their offers go to their website: https://goalkicksoccer.com/ or email: Email: Support@goalkicksoccer.com.