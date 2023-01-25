Aluminum Free Deodorant Market Size to Reach US$ 2,148.7 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the Global Aluminum-Free Deodorant Market size is expected to grow from USD 997.5 million in 2021 to USD 2,148.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Aluminum-free deodorants are those which halt unpleasant smells instead of sweat. Other deodorants act on sweat glands and prevent them from sweating through the upper arms. However, aluminum-free deodorants contain antibacterial ingredients that kill odor-causing bacteria. Deodorants containing aluminum can cause severe health issues. Prolonged use of aluminum-based deodorants has been linked to breast cancer, and such deodorants can also cause itching, rashes, and other skin problems. This is why aluminum-free deodorants are becoming more popular now than ever. Both men and women can use aluminum-free deodorants. Even unisex products are available on the market.

Global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market Definition

The growing demand for aluminum-free deodorants can be attributed to customers’ increased desire for natural goods, propelling the industry forward. Consumer health and hygiene concerns are among the factors driving the use of aluminum-free deodorants. The aluminum-free deodorant market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period, owing to the growing importance of personal grooming.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market

The global aluminum-free deodorant market faced numerous growth challenges due to retail closures in many locations during the COVID-19 outbreak. The migration of customers from retail shopping to online shopping has created new sales opportunities for online retail platforms. Moreover, the market has been hampered by, among other things, a lack of labor in the sector, high production costs, lower consumption, and a scarcity of raw materials. COVID-19 has harmed the global economy, particularly manufacturing plants. Furthermore, the closure of fitness centers, beauty salons, and grooming centers hampered the sales of aluminum-free deodorants.

Global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market Dynamics

Drivers : global increase in the number of working women

Globally, the aluminum-free deodorant market is gaining popularity due to factors such as a global rise in the number of working women, which has increased spending on personal grooming products containing natural ingredients such as deodorants creams, moisturizers, and anti-hair fall products. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of women aged 25 and up is driving sales of natural-ingredient personal care products, which include high-quality personal care products.

Restraints : aluminum-free deodorants do not last long on the skin and are high price as compared to synthetic deodorants

Aluminum-free deodorants have some constraints that are likely to limit the market’s growth. For instance, synthetic deodorants block sweat, usually containing aluminum that lasts longer on the skin than aluminum-free deodorants. Moreover, because they are natural and organic, aluminum-free deodorants are more expensive than regular deodorants. These factors have altered consumer perceptions of using aluminum-free deodorants, stifling the global growth of the aluminum-free deodorant market.

Opportunities : Innovative product launches in the aluminum-free deodorant market

Because of the existence of modern-day technology, innovative solutions, particularly in the skincare segment, are being introduced, encouraging many people interested in trying out new products to adopt aluminum-free deodorants, sprays, and roll-ons. Moreover, the presence of many players has resulted in intense competition in the market for aluminum-free deodorants. Market players are introducing new and innovative products, such as aluminum-free deodorant creams, gels, and wipes, to stay ahead of the competition.

Scope of the Global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market

The study categorizes the aluminum-free deodorant market based on product type, end-user, packaging type, and sales channel at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Roll-On

Powder

Wipes

Spray

Cream

Gel

By End-user Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Men

Women

Unisex

By Packaging Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Plastic Spray Bottles

Pump Bottles

Metal Spray Bottles

Roll on sticks

By Sales Channel Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Dedicated Stores

Dedicated E-commerce

Specialty Retailers

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Spray segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product type

Based on type, the global aluminum-free deodorant market is divided into roll-on, powder, wipes, spray, cream, and gel. Sprays account for a fairly large portion of the market. Sprays are more prominent in the aluminum-free deodorant industry due to their easy application. As one can spray and go out for work, this category accounts for a substantial share of the global aluminum-free deodorant market.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share

North America is expected to proceed to be a key market. The United States held the largest market share in North America in 2021, accounting for the majority of the market share. The aluminum-free deodorant industry has increased grip owing to circumstances including a rise in the number of working women across the United States, which has led to an increase in expenditure on personal grooming products such as deodorants and other personal grooming products containing vegan products. Moreover, the increased adoption of male personal grooming products in the market is another factor driving sales volume.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global aluminum-free deodorant market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. China is among the major areas in the industry, contributing to market growth. This seems to be attributable to higher disposable cash, increased self-indulgence and adoption of a western lifestyle, globalization, the changing market landscape, and accelerated developments in product design and distribution networks, which are among the key factors driving the aluminum-free deodorant market.

Key Market Players in the Global Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market

The global aluminum-free deodorant market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.