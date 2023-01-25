Thin Wafer Market expected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.6 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global thin wafer market size is expected to grow from USD 10.6 million in 2021 to USD 28.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030.

A thin wafer is a slice of semiconductor material when creating integrated circuits. From the normal thickness of roughly 500 m, semiconductors are now available in ultra-thin variants with a thickness of about 40 m. Suppliers that meet the rising demands of memory discs, consumer electronics, and wireless gadgets make up the thin wafer market. Thin wafers act as support to keep smartphone bundles from being too thick. Thinner wafers can also manage thermal and electronic devices more effectively, which is anticipated to have a beneficial market impact.

Key elements that are attributed to driving the expansion of the thin wafer market are the widespread use of thin wafers and the growing rate of adoption of portable devices. Over the course of the projection period, increased awareness is expected to drive market growth along with the rise of the semiconductor sector. The major driver of the growth of the thin wafer market is the rising demand for semiconductor devices in sectors like telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive. The market for thin wafers is anticipated to rise due to growing Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology use in portable health monitoring devices, shrinking electronic device sizes, expanding smartphone and consumer electronics markets, and significant material savings.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Thin Wafer Market

The demand for key semiconductor end applications has changed as a result of COVID-19, and one of the many industries that have historically been a significant source of high-tech employment has had to adapt its production planning and operations. The thin wafer industry includes producers of Tier 1 and Tier 2 with manufacturing facilities dispersed across numerous nations globally. These companies produce thin wafers that are utilized in various end markets, including electronics, automotive, medical, and a few others. COVID-19 had an impact on both enterprises in the aforementioned sectors as well as thin wafer industry players’ operations. The demand for MEMS products from the automotive and consumer electronics sectors is also anticipated to decrease.

Consumer expenditure on luxury products has fallen as a result of wearables, smart home systems, and premium cell phones. The product’s qualities are given secondary consideration, and basic functionality is emphasized. All of these reasons are anticipated to have a negative impact on the thin wafer market.

Global Thin Wafer Market Dynamics

Drivers : Surging proliferation of MEMS Technology in the Healthcare Industry

MEMS are becoming increasingly in demand as portable medical gadgets, communication systems, and automotive sensor devices come into play. MEMS may be used in almost all electronic devices due to their small size, significantly contributing to their widespread use in various applications. Thin wafers not only support trends in shrinking mobile devices but also improve their thermal performance.

Remote medical technologies like patient surveillance systems have witnessed an increased demand from medical experts worldwide as they battle the virus during this pandemic. Huge demand for personal monitoring devices has also been generated by an increase in global awareness of the situation of COVID-19.

Restraints : Inefficient Maintenance

Efficiency is the major problem businesses are currently having while implementing thin wafers. A thin wafer has poor capability for long-wavelength light absorption, especially if its thickness is less than 50 m. In the case of long wavelengths, the light must travel a great distance before the wafer can entirely absorb it. The main goal in creating a thin wafer was to provide chip makers access to all its advantages, including high performance, low power consumption, and a smaller die area.

Opportunities : Advent of innovative technologies

The introduction of Industry 4.0 and new technologies like IoT and AI in the automobile industry will have a big impact on the expansion of the thin wafer market. The rising need for car connectivity will spur new industry advancements. Additionally, the relevance of linked cars is expanding due to current trends like touch-free human-machine interfaces, which are transforming the automotive industry. Further, market players are increasing R&D in nanotechnology. Due to their application in creating displays and display glass inspection systems, producers of thin wafers are expanding their glass wafer production capacity. One of glass wafers’ main advantages is their low electrical loss.

Further, thinner wafers are less expensive and take less time to produce since they are simpler to create. Manufacturers and end users appreciate the cost-effective qualities of thinner wafers because the electricity they produce is less expensive. Since they have the potential to lower the cost of manufacturing solar panels, producers in the thin wafers industry are increasing their output capacity in ultra-thin wafers.

Scope of the Global Thin Wafer Market

The study categorizes the thin wafer market based on wafer size, process, technology, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Wafer Size Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

125mm

200mm

300mm

By Process Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Temporary Bonding & Debonding

Carrier-less/Taiko Process

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Grinding

Polishing

Dicing

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

MEMS

CIS

Memory

RF Devices

LED

Interposer

Logic

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Dicing segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period by technology

Based on the technology, the market is bifurcated into grinding, polishing, and dicing. The Dicing segment accounts for a larger revenue share in 2021. The development is responsible for the increased demand for high-speed dicing paired with better breaking strength. Wafer-dicing equipment demand is also anticipated to increase throughout the projection period due to the need to design smaller, more effective, and less expensive devices for usage in appliances, including memory, logic, power, and sensor devices.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest CAGR by Region

Based on the regions, the global thin wafer market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR in the global thin wafer market. Due to PAC’s strong position, high-end consumer devices like wearables and smart home appliances will increase in usage in China and Japan. The area has become a key global hub offering significant opportunities for investment and commercial growth. Additionally, the increasing volume of investments and the ongoing corporate expansion in Asian nations are creating new opportunities for the market expansion of the region.

The demand for thin wafers in APAC needs to develop along with the NAND flash memory and production industries. Moreover, owing to favorable economic conditions and rising consumer electronics demand, the worldwide semiconductor industry is anticipated to reveal substantial improvements in the APAC sector. Due to all these factors, the demand for thin wafers from APAC is on a positive development trajectory.

Key Market Players in the Global Thin Wafer Market

The thin wafer market is extremely cutthroat, and significant competitors in the sector are using tactics including product development, collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, and growth to bolster their market positions. Most sector businesses focus on growing their operations worldwide and cultivating long-lasting partnerships.

