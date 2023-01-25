Application Portfolio Management Software Market Insight, Size, Share, Growth, Up-To-Date Key Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast – 2033

Management software for application portfolios unifies on-premise and SaaS applications, reducing redundant systems and improving efficiency and organization. The tools provide a platform for mapping the application landscape within an organization. The software helps organizations standardize technologies, rationalize use cases, and align service level agreements. By integrating with data from existing applications, they help IT managers discover the value of applications, reduce technology overlap, and minimize risks associated with them. There is a strong relationship between enterprise architecture software and application portfolio management solutions.
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global application portfolio management software market based on component, organization size, and deployment mode at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Analysis, by Component
- Solution
- Services
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Analysis, by Organisation size
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Analysis, by Deployment mode
- On-premises
- Cloud
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Application Portfolio Management Software Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Application Portfolio Management Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Application Portfolio Management Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Application Portfolio Management Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Application Portfolio Management Software Manufacturers –
- CAST Highlight
- LeanIX Enterprise Architecture Management
- SecurityScorecard
- ServiceNow Application Portfolio Management.
- CAST Imaging.
- iServer Suite
- Ardoq
- Planview Enterprise One.
- ManageEngine Analytics Plus.
- ROI4CIO.
- Oracle IT Analytics Cloud Service
- Alfabet Cloud
- Bizzdesign Horizzon
- Planview PPM Pro
- EOS ITPM
- Hopex
- IBM i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis
- Planview Barometer
- RiskRecon
- Syncsort Capacity Management
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Application Portfolio Management Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Application Portfolio Management Software Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
