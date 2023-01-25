Decision Management Platforms Market Growth Analysis, Competitive Share, Regions and Future Trends till 2033

Decision management platforms, also known as business rule administration structures (BRMS), assist organizations to author, store, and check enterprise rules. Multiple enterprise rules, truly if-then scenarios, can be considered collectively to make commercial enterprise decisions. With these tools, groups can optimize and automate their processes, enhancing ordinary efficiency in day-to-day functions. It is used via analysts, developers, and situation be counted specialists

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global decision management platforms market based on component, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Component

Software

Services

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Decision Management Platforms Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Decision Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Decision Management Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decision Management Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Decision Management Platforms Manufacturers –

IBM

FICO

SAS

Oracle

Pegasystems

TIBCO Software

Sapiens International Corporation

Experian

Equifax

Actico

Parmenides

Decision Management Solutions

OpenRules

Sparkling Logic

Scorto

RapidGen

Progress

InRule

CRIF Decisions

Enova

Decisions

FlexRule

Rulex

Seon

Decisimo

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)