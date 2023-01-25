Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Insight, Size, Share, Growth, Up-To-Date Key Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast – 2033

In disaster recovery as a service(DRaaS), organizations back up their data and IT infrastructure in a third party cloud computing environment and provide all the DR orchestration through a SaaS solution, allowing them to recover functionality and access to IT infrastructure. As-a-service means that the organization does not have to own all the resources or manage disaster recovery, instead relying on the service provider.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global disaster recovery as a service (draas) solutions market based on service type, deployment mode, organizational size and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Analysis, by Service Type

Real-time Replication

Backup & Restore

Data Protection

Professional Services

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

Public

Private

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecommunications

IT & ITeS

Government & Public Sector

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Manufacturers –

Rubrik, Inc

Cohesity, Inc

VMware, Inc

RackWare LLC

Infrascale Inc

Veeam, IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc

Otava, LLC

STRATACORE

Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd

FirstLight, Commvault Systems, Inc

Commvault Systems, Inc

Wipro Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Collins

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solutions

Siemens AG,

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Solutions Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: