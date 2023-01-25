Kansas City Remodel Achieves NARI Accreditation

Overland Park, KS, 2023-Jan-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kansas City Remodel, one of Kansas’s leading home remodeling companies, is proud to announce its accreditation by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI).

The NARI Accredited Remodeling Company program is the residential remodeling industry’s foremost company-wide accreditation program, founded on the first and only consensus-based management standard outlining the primary characteristics of successful, quality, customer-focused remodeling organizations.

To achieve NARI Accreditation, Kansas City Remodeling assured its operations are in compliance with the essential remodeling business management elements outlined in the NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Standard. The company has submitted its policies, procedures, business systems, and documentation for review by an independent, third-party assessor.

The NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Program considers a remodeling organization’s overall business practices in the following areas: business management, financial operations, production, human resources, and marketing & sales. After thorough review of the company’s documentation, the independent accreditation assessor has determined Kansas City Remodel has met the NARI Accredited Remodeling Company Standard requirements.

With its accreditation Kansas City Remodel is leading the charge in improving the remodeling industry’s professional image by assuring clients they are working with a company structured to the industry’s foremost standard for remodeling organizations. Visit remodelingdoneright.nari.org/arc to learn more about why you should work with a NARI Accredited Remodeling Company or kansascityremodel.com to learn more about Kansas City Remodel.

About Kanas City Remodel: Kansas City Remodel is a Kansas City based full-service remodeling company. We provide complete kitchen, bathroom and basement remodeling, decks, room additions, painting and flooring, and full renovation services for your home, office, or place of business. Our goal is to satisfy every client. It’s our mission to provide our clients with the best design and remodeling service possible. We know that your experience with Kansas City Remodel will be a positive and satisfying one – and hope that you will spread the word to others. The only way Kansas City Remodel can succeed is by providing exceptional service – and exceptional service is our promise to you.

About NARI: NARI is the only professional trade association dedicated exclusively to the remodeling industry. NARI members are committed to integrity, high standards, a Code of Ethics, training, market recognition and increased profitability.

In its continued commitment to increasing the professionalism of the remodeling industry, NARI offers accreditation of remodeling organizations and certification of remodeling professionals, providing recognition to companies and professionals who have achieved a higher standard. For more information, contact NARI at 847-298-9200 or visit www.nari.org.

