Pigment Dispersion Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2022-2030

Pigment Dispersion Industry Overview

The global pigment dispersion market size was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The steady growth in the packaging industry, in terms of both food and non-food packaging and printing of labels, is expected to drive the demand for pigment dispersions during the forecast period.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) are the most preferred polymers in the single-service food packaging segment. Factors such as the increasing use of plastic and paper & paperboard materials and the use of various colorants to make attractive packaging are expected to drive the overall pigments demand.

Organic pigments are an alternative to some of the toxic inorganic pigments. However, organic pigments are more expensive and some pigments that exhibit superior properties are limited. Manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to replace metals in the manufacture of red and yellow synthetic pigments in order to produce environment-friendly synthetic pigments.

Titanium dioxide is the most widely used inorganic pigment on account of its non-toxic content, chemical stability, and versatile properties for use in plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging. Zinc oxide is a synthetically produced pigment and is considered to have a lesser toxic effect on humans. Currently, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide account for the maximum share of the global pigment demand for plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging applications.

Pigment Dispersion Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pigment dispersion market on the basis of product, application, and region

Pigment Dispersion Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Inorganic Organic

Pigment Dispersion Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Plastics Inks Coatings Others

Pigment Dispersion Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pigment Dispersion market include

