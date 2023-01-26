Organic Food and Beverages Market to Expand at 13.0% CAGR from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Food and Beverages Industry Overview

The global organic food and beverages market size was valued at USD 188.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0 % from 2022 to 2030.

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is growing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products. Sales of organic food and beverages are projected to rise as a result of the change in the purchasing behavior of the consumer. Additionally, the rising popularity of non-GMO products amongst consumers is driving the growth of the market.

Despite having higher prices than non-organic products and the world GDP decline being the biggest in decades, still, organic food sales witnessed a spike in 2020. The growth rate of organic packaged food and beverages was the highest among all health and wellness categories. Starting in 2020, consumers shifted their food purchasing and consumption habits during the period of COVID-19 when restaurants were closed, and home cooking become the practice. According to the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA), German consumers purchased 22% more organic products in the same year.

The demand for organic ingredients has grown over the past few years, owing to the desire for improved overall health among consumers and the awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients. Several health risks are associated with the use of conventional foods, owing to the presence of synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and antibiotics in animals and plants. The growing demand has resulted in an increase in the production of organic items. Recent estimates by USDA indicated that in 2020, about 39 million acres or 16 million hectares were under organic agricultural management.

Government participation in helping consumers to understand the difference between falsely labeled products and legitimate ones has also contributed to overall market development. Governments around the globe have also issued certain guidelines barring the use of chemicals, pesticides, growth hormones, and other synthetic chemicals. Moreover, the government of India is encouraging organic farming by offering incentives to cultivators of organic food products under the National Horticulture Mission (NHM). Farmers are being offered Rs. 10,000/- per hectare for a maximum area of four hectares per beneficiary and organic farming certification @ Rs. 5.00 lakh for a group of farmers covering an area of 50 hectares in India.

The negative impact of conventional farming practices has far exceeded its positive results. Water contamination in oceans is one of the after-effects of conventional farming in addition to pesticide-resistant pests, degrading soil fertility, rampant human diseases, expensive cleanups, and dead zones. Regulatory support for biological farming and supply trade regulations are expected to have a positive influence on the organic food & beverages market over the long term. The intensification of the traditional farming system has generated a need for the usage of organic farming methods to maintain healthy soil in the long run.

Nevertheless, the high cost of production and operations and shorter shelf life are projected to constrain the market growth during the forecast years. Additionally, premium pricing of products limiting widespread customer acceptance, and limited options to choose from the product assortments are also hampering the market expansion. Also, high packaging, logistics, and distribution cost to extend shelf life are restricting the growth of the organic food market.

Pasta And Noodles Market – The global pasta and noodles market size was valued at USD 81.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Organic Food and Beverages Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic food and beverages market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Food & Beverages Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Organic Food Organic Beverages

Organic Food & Beverages Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Offline Online

Organic Food & Beverages Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Organic Food and Beverages market include

Hain Celestial

Whole Foods Market L.P.

Dole Food Company, Inc

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Danone

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Organic Valley

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Nestlé

Eden Foods

SunOpta

