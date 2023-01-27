Dental Chair Market to be worth US$ 852.3 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group, the global dental chair market size is expected to grow from USD 618.0 million in 2021 to USD 852.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. A dental chair is a medical device that is specially designed to support a patient’s body during a dental procedure. A dental chair is similar to a recliner, but it is articulated, allowing the dentist to recline patients to almost any position. These chairs are attached to a dental engine, which is a companion device that provides power, suction, and water, and are set on a pedestal that can often (but not always) swivel.

A rise in the prevalence of dental infections and periodontal diseases, increased demand for dental care facilities and dental surgical procedures, and technological advancements are all driving the dental chair market forward. However, the market is expected to be hampered by high costs associated with advanced dental chairs and concerns about dental insurance reimbursement. On the other hand, emerging economies are expected to provide significant profit opportunities for market participants due to advancements in the healthcare sector.

Oral disease prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years, boosting business growth. Oral health problems are among the most common non-communicable diseases, afflicting a large percentage of the world’s population. The increased acceptance of unhealthy eating habits, improper brushing techniques, smoking, and fluoride exposure can all be blamed for the prevalence of these diseases. Furthermore, many people worldwide, particularly in developing countries, have untreated oral health issues. In several countries, oral treatment epidemiology and valuation are of national importance.

Scope of the Global Dental Chair Market

The study categorizes the dental chair market based on type, product, component, application, end-users, and region.

By Type Outlook

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Product Outlook

Powered

Non-powered

By Component Outlook

Dental Cuspidor

Handpiece

Other Components

By Application Outlook

Surgery

Examination

Orthodontic Applications

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic Institutes

Others

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global dental chair market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dental chair market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. The growth of the region is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players in the Global Dental Chair Market

The major players in the global dental chair market are: