Health Food Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 8.9%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global health food market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Healthy food is a diet that improves, maintains, or enhances overall health. Healthy food is important for excellent health and nutrition: fluid, macronutrients, micronutrients, and adequate food energy. It shields one against chronic non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

Increased adoption of healthy eating habits, as well as an increase in the importance of organic food, rising food sensitivities, rising fitness institutions and enthusiasts, which in turn increases product demand, and an increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of healthy foods are among the major factors driving the health food market. However, among other factors, the high cost of health food is a major restraint that will continue to challenge the health food market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increase in disposable income improves one’s standard of living. Furthermore, due to hectic and busy schedules, growth in urbanization, a rise in the working population, and a surge in demand for nutritional & quality food are increasing, as conventional food causes various health issues. As a result, the growth of the health food market is fueled by a shift in consumer preference toward natural foods to maintain a balanced diet.

Scope of the Global Health Food Market

The study categorizes the health food market based on type, distribution channel, and region.

By Type Outlook

Functional Food Sports Nutrition Weight Management Clinical Nutrition Cardio Health Others

Organic Food Organic Foods and Vegetables Organic Meat, Fish, and Poultry Organic Dairy Products Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

Food Intolerance Products Diabetic Food Gluten-free Food Others

Others

By Distribution Channel Type Outlook

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Natural or Health Food Store

Convenience Stores

Online Retails

Others

By Region Outlook

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global health food market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global health food market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players in the Global Health Food Market

Major players in the global health food market are:

Dean Foods Co.

ADM

Danone SA

General Mills Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kellogg Co.

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Mondelez Global LLC

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

The global health food market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. The majority of market players concentrate on expanding their operations across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and cultivating strong partner relationships.