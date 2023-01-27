Kitchenware Equipment Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 7.5%, 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global kitchenware equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast periodKitchenware equipment are cooking appliances that are designed for smooth easy cooking. In the kitchen, major appliances include stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers. Blenders, food processors, and coffee makers are also included in the kitchenware equipment. The majority of equipment is used in the kitchen for cooking, storage, and cleaning. People’s lifestyles are changing as a result of a significant increase in disposable income, and they are gaining popularity among consumers. The price gap between similar kitchen equipment offered by different companies in the market is narrowing due to increased demand for such equipment. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to accelerate the future growth of kitchen equipment.

Further, consumers’ growing preference for having a smart kitchen is expected to provide traction to the market growth. Furthermore, in countries such as India, the number of households has increased rapidly. The increasing number of residential buildings is also a result of people migrating to different countries.

Scope of the Global Kitchenware Equipment Market

The study categorizes the kitchenware equipment market based on type, distribution channel, end-users, and region.

By Type Outlook

  • Tools
    • Knives
    • Measuring Spoons
    • Spoons
    • Measuring Cups
    • Tongs
    • Others
  • Appliances
    • Blender
    • Kitchen Scale
    • Refrigerator
    • Others
  • Cookware
  • Others
    • Food Storage Containers
    • Aluminum Foil
    • Parchment Paper
    • Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook

  • Online
  • Offline
    • Direct Retailer
    • Convenience Store
    • Others

By End-Users Outlook

  • Residential Kitchen
  • Commercial Kitchen

By Region Outlook

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • the Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • the Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America

  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global kitchenware equipment market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global kitchenware equipment market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of AsiaPacificThe growth of the region is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

A large amount of investment has been made in this sector. Furthermore, the growth of the tourism industry in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia has fueled the development of several hotels and resorts, which has indirectly boosted the demand for kitchenware products. To keep up with the growing competition, the hospitality industry’s top players are attempting to improve their services. As a result, the sector is expected to generate significant demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Major players in the global kitchenware equipment market are:

  • Panasonic
  • Phillips
  • Libbey
  • Zwilling
  • De’ Longhi
  • Fissler
  • Bormioli Rocco
  • Whirlpool
  • Breville
  • Joseph Joseph
  • Le Creuset
  • Wüsthof Dreizack
  • John Boos
  • Kai Corporation
  • ARCOS HERMANOS S.A.
  • Kyocera

