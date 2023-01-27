Africa Water Purifier Market value of around US$ 716.1 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the Africa water purifier market size is was USD 395.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 716.1 million by 2030, to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. An increase in customers’ disposable income, a rise in the incidence of water-borne diseases, rapid industrial development leading to water pollution, and health improvement are the prime drivers of the Africa water purifier market. Also, developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market players due to a large population base and heavy water pollution. However, an increase in demand for packaged drinking water poses a threat to this market’s growth.

Furthermore, the Africa market is expected to face challenges due to low market penetration in rural areas due to a lack of sanitation awareness. On the contrary, as internet penetration has increased, the number of people using social media has increased significantly. Companies are taking steps to raise awareness about water purifier products and services on these social media platforms, taking this into account. Various companies and industries use social media marketing as one of their primary strategies for spreading awareness about their product offerings among target customers.

Africa Water Purifier Market Definition

The water purifier is designed to remove biological contaminants, suspended solids, toxins, harmful gases & chemicals, fungi, bacteria, and other such impurities from contaminated water to make it potable.

Africa Water Purifier Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increase in incidence of water-borne diseases

Africa has been impacted by a number of issues, including a lack of safe drinking water, poor sanitation, and insufficient infrastructure. Furthermore, many children die each year due to their vulnerable environment and exposure to environmental changes. Every year, hundreds of people in Harare, Zimbabwe, are infected with typhoid, necessitating the installation of water purifiers to combat water-borne diseases. Additionally, water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, and hepatitis A boost water purifier sales. As a result, the government is increasing its investment in water and sanitation system rehabilitation and upgrades to ensure the complete safety of its citizens.

Restraints : Upsurge in demand for substitutes

Substitutes of water purifiers are packaged drinking water, chemical disinfectants, activated charcoal, and portable & compact pump filters. These substitutes are portable and cheaper to use as compared to water purifiers. Furthermore, a shift in consumer preference toward packaged drinking water is a major challenge for players operating in the African water purifier market. Sachet water is preferred by many middle-income households in South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, and Uganda because it is readily available, inexpensive, and safe to drink. As a result of these factors, demand for high-priced solutions like water purifiers has slowed.

Scope of the Africa Water Purifier Market

The study categorizes the water purifier market based on technology, end-users, distribution channel, and country.

By Technology Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Gravity Purifier

UV Purifier

RO Purifier

By End User Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

By Country Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Equatorial Guinea

Mauritius

Nigeria

South Africa

Kenya

Tanzania

Uganda

Rest of Africa

By technology, the RO purifier segment accounted for the largest market share

Depending on the technology, the Africa water purifier market is fragmented into gravity purifier, UV purifier, and RO purifier. In 2021, RO purifier had the largest market share and having a market share of 59.5% in the Africa water purifier market RO water purifiers are comparatively more efficient as compared to UV and gravity-based counterparts, as they consist of a semipermeable membrane with reverse osmosis technology, which facilitates the removal of contaminants from water, effectively. RO water purifiers are premium products targeted toward urban consumers.

Country-wise, the market is analyzed across Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the rest of Africa. In Africa, South Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

In 2021, by technology, RO purifier was the highest revenue contributor, with a market share of 56.7%. Moreover, residential by end-users had the largest market share of 73.5% in 2021. Furthermore, In 2021, the retail store segment based on the distribution channel had the largest market share of 64.5%.

Key Market Players in the Africa Water Purifier

RO water purifiers have gained popularity among consumers due to their high performance. In addition, RO water purifiers are premium products targeted toward urban countries. The smart features and consumer affordability of RO-based water purifiers are gaining a strong consumer base across key African countries like Nigeria, and South Africa. Also, the remarkable brand positioning and effective channel management strategies adopted by global as well as local RO water purifier manufacturing companies promote the sales growth of their RO purifier product offerings over others.

