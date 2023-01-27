Satellite Signal Meter Market growth projection to 17.1% CAGR through 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global satellite signal meter market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030.

A satellite signal meter is also known as a satellite finder. A satellite finder meter is a specialized device designed to point the satellite dishes toward a communication satellite accurately. The satellite signal meter is connected between a low–noise block downconverter and satellite receiver to adjust the satellite dish antenna.

The increasing number of television subscribers in developing regions plays a major role in the growth of the satellite signal meter market. US, China, India, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Germany, Mexico, and France are some of the top countries that hold more than 50% share of global digital TV subscribers. Moreover, the rising media and entertainment industry are one of the major factors that have increased the demand for dish antennas; therefore, there is increased demand for satellite finders.

India and China are among the biggest emerging markets, holding various opportunities for business expansion across the satellite signal meter industry. The emergence of new markets in developing countries is due to the increasing development, and urbanization has driven the global satellite signal meter market.

The growing satellite services in the global market are major factors for the satellite signal meter market growth. As per the Satellite Industry Association, in 2019, the satellite services are estimated to account for 46%, i.e., USD 126.5 billion of the overall global satellite industry market. In addition, television is one of the key segments of the satellite services market. The television segment accounts for the largest global satellite services market share. As per the Satellite Industry Association, the television segment accounted for 74%, i.e., USD 94.2 billion of the total satellite services market. Hence, the rising television services market boosts global satellite signal meters demand.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Satellite Signal Meter Market

The COVID–19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the world. The manufacturing of satellite signal meters, including systems, subsystems, and components, has also been impacted. Satellite signal meters are important for a proper outcome from a satellite. Moreover, resuming manufacturing activities depends on COVID–19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import–export regulations, among other factors.

Scope of the Satellite Signal Meter

The study categorizes the satellite signal meter market based on component, waste type, method, and application at the regional and global levels.

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Type

Analog

Digital

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Frequency Band

FM

AM

VHF

UHF

HF

KU

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by End-Use

Vehicle

Individual

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Region

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Type

The global satellite signal meter market is divided into analog and digital satellite finders. An analog satellite finder is a passive electronic device that requires external power to operate. The satellite receiver provides this external power. A satellite receiver is a device that receives and decodes radio signals suitable for TV viewing over the air. Analog satellite finders are economically durable and traditional tuning satellites. The analog display is easy to read—paired with an audible tone.

A digital satellite finder, in contrast, is an active device. Unlike its analog counterpart, it doesn’t need external power to work. Most models are microprocessor controlled, making them reliable and accurate. The signal strength is graphically shown in a thermometer scale or numbers on the LCD. Digital satellite finders can also present pitch tones on a buzzer. The higher the tone, the better the signal. They have the same connectivity as analog, but they’re more expensive. This connectivity is via RF connectors: one for the dish antenna and the satellite receiver (IRD).

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global satellite signal meter market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global satellite signal meter market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the satellite signal meter market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, contributing to market growth. The profiles of such major corporations include: