Satellite Signal Meter Market growth projection to 17.1% CAGR through 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —The global satellite signal meter market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030

A satellite signal meter is also known as a satellite finderA satellite finder meter is a specialized device designed to point the satellite dishes toward a communication satellite accuratelyThe satellite signal meter is connected between a lownoise block downconverter and satellite receiver to adjust the satellite dish antenna.

The increasing number of television subscribers in developing regions plays a major role in the growth of the satellite signal meter marketUS, China, India, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Germany, Mexico, and France are some of the top countries that hold more than 50share of global digital TV subscribersMoreover, the rising media and entertainment industry are one of the major factors that have increased the demand for dish antennas; therefore, there is increased demand for satellite finders.

India and China are among the biggest emerging markets, holding various opportunities for business expansion across the satellite signal meter industry. The emergence of new markets in developing countries is due to the increasing development, and urbanization has driven the global satellite signal meter market.

The growing satellite services in the global market are major factors for the satellite signal meter market growth. As per the Satellite Industry Association, in 2019, the satellite services are estimated to account for 46%, i.e., USD 126.5 billion of the overall global satellite industry market. In addition, television is one of the key segments of the satellite services market. The television segment accounts for the largest global satellite services market share. As per the Satellite Industry Association, the television segment accounted for 74%, i.e., USD 94.2 billion of the total satellite services market. Hence, the rising television services market boosts global satellite signal meters demand.     

COVID19 Impact on the Global Satellite Signal Meter Market

The COVID19 pandemic has caused significant damage to the economic activities of countries across the worldThe manufacturing of satellite signal meters, including systems, subsystems, and components, has also been impactedSatellite signal meters are important for a proper outcome from a satelliteMoreover, resuming manufacturing activities depends on COVID19 exposure, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and importexport regulations, among other factors.

Scope of the Satellite Signal Meter

The study categorizes the satellite signal meter market based on component, waste type, method, and application at the regional and global levels.

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Type

  • Analog
  • Digital

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Frequency Band

  • FM
  • AM
  • VHF
  • UHF
  • HF
  • KU

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by End-Use

  • Vehicle
  • Individual
  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Commercial

Global Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Satellite Signal Meter Market, by Type

The global satellite signal meter market is divided into analog and digital satellite findersAn analog satellite finder is a passive electronic device that requires external power to operateThe satellite receiver provides this external powerA satellite receiver is a device that receives and decodes radio signals suitable for TV viewing over the airAnalog satellite finders are economically durable and traditional tuning satellitesThe analog display is easy to readpaired with an audible tone.

A digital satellite finder, in contrast, is an active deviceUnlike its analog counterpart, it doesn’t need external power to workMost models are microprocessor controlled, making them reliable and accurateThe signal strength is graphically shown in a thermometer scale or numbers on the LCDDigital satellite finders can also present pitch tones on a buzzerThe higher the tone, the better the signalThey have the same connectivity as analog, but they’re more expensiveThis connectivity is via RF connectorsone for the dish antenna and the satellite receiver (IRD).

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period 

Based on the regions, the global satellite signal meter market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global satellite signal meter market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacificThe region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Key Market Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the satellite signal meter market and their winning strategies and a study of their development and marketing strategies, contributing to market growthThe profiles of such major corporations include

  • Winegard Company
  • AGPtek
  • Konig Electronics
  • SatPro.tv

