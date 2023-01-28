Die Attach Machine Market to Reach US$ 2,042.9 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global die attach machine market was valued at USD 1,199.0 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,042.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as a growth in demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications, rise in demand for electronics products, and growth of the semiconductor packaging industry drive the market growth. However, the fluctuation in the price of raw materials is hampering market growth. Furthermore, growth in usage of led circuits offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market player during the forecast period.

Moreover, government policies to promote industries such as automotive and electronics worldwide drive the demand for the die attach machine market. Additionally, increase in demand for LED chips propels the die attach machine market growth.

Further, there has been significant growth in the semiconductor industry in recent past few years and it is projected to grow significantly in the future. For instance, as per the data published in July 2020, by Semiconductor Industry Association based in the U.S. on worldwide sales of semiconductors, there was an increase of 5.8% semiconductor sales from May 2019 to May 2020. Furthermore, according to a report published by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics in June 2020, the semiconductor industry is anticipated to register a growth of 6.2% by 2021. These scenarios are expected to boost the growth of the die attach machine market during the forecast period.

Global Die Attach Machine Market Definition

Die attach machine, also known as die bond machine, is installed to attach the silicon chip to the die cavity or die pad in the semiconductor package process.

Global Die Attach Machine Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growth in demand for hybrid circuits from medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications

An increase in demand for hybrid circuits in medical equipment, owing to an increase in patients is propelling the demand for semiconductor chips. For instance, the United Nations estimates that the geriatric population in the region aged 60 years and older could reach around 806.55 million, by 2024. Changing consumer electronics demand is expected to fuel the market for electric circuit boards, which will drive the demand for die attach machines.

Restraints : Fluctuation in raw material prices

Die attach machines are majorly made from raw materials such as metal, silicon, and plastic. For the past few years, the price of these raw materials has been fluctuating, owing to a range of economic and speculative aspects. Government-led stringent laws, tariffs, and regulations against deforestation, metals, and other materials used in die attach machines have declining revenues and profits of manufacturers to a substantial extent. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. government increased tariffs on the import of metals (effective from February 2020) by 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, which further escalated the costs of these metals in the U.S. Hence, fluctuation in prices of metals and other materials is estimated to restrict the market growth`s during the forecast period.

Opportunities : Growth in usage of LED circuits

With an increase in LED penetration rate, the demand for die attach equipment is increasing. In the coming years, joining LED wire bonding can be used as several methods such as ball and wedge bonding, chain bonding, and can be interconnected using a ball bonder to achieve best result.Countries such as China and Japan are leading manufacturers of die attach LED. China has the highest number of companies producing die attach LED, followed by Japan and Europe. Japanese companies are quite strong in technology and have long experience of die-attached LED development. The YOLE group is building and expanding its investigations of the memory and hybrid chips industry, which will target mobile, automotive and transportation, medical, telecom, and defense & aerospace. In the future, these countries will build various photonics and sensing devices such as lighting, imaging, and display, which will create opportunities in the market for die-attached LED tools.

Scope of the Global Die Attach Machine Market

The study categorizes the die attach machine market based on component, technique, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Flip Chip Bonder

Die Bonder

By Technique Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Epoxy

Soft Solder

Sintering

Eutectic

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

RF and MEMS

Optoelectronics

Logic

Memory

CMOS image sensors

LED

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The die bonder segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

By type, the die attach machine market is fragmented into flip chip bonder and die bonder. In 2021, Die bonder had the largest market share of 75.5% in the global die attach machine market. Die bonder machine performs the process of attaching a die (or chip) to a substrate or packaging using epoxy or solder. The procedure begins with selecting a die from a wafer or waffle pack and laying it on the substrate in an exact position.

The emerging market of the latest technologies, such as UHD TVs, hybrid laptops, and smartphones, which has integrated circuits, is one of the major causes accelerate the die bonder market. These products use several devices, such as optoelectronics, MEMS, and MOEMS, and die bonding equipment is required in these components’ assembly process. Therefore, rise in the manufacturing of electronic products is expected to drive the growth of the die bonder market. Furthermore, the growing automobile automation is expected to drive the demand for integrated chips for a variety of tasks, including ABS, airbag control, GPS, car navigation, and display.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The die attach machine market is analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global die attach machine market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. China accounted for the major share of the Asia-Pacific die attach machine market in 2021, owing to strong economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.5% in the global die attach machine market. The region’s expanding demand is being met by large-scale end-use industries. Furthermore, the communications business has flourished in the region due to an increase in regulatory support for expansion. Such endeavors support the communications industry’s expansion and, as a result, reflect die bonding material demand growth in the next years.

Key Market Players in the Global Die Attach Machine Market

Most companies in the market are focused on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global die attach machine market are: