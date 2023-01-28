Silicon On Insulator Market expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,946.2 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global silicon on insulator market size is expected to grow from USD 1110.1 million in 2021 to USD 5,946.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030. Silicon on insulator provides manufacturing solution to various industries which helps reduce power and heat while increasing the speed and performance of a device. Around 30% faster-processing speed than conventional metal-oxide semiconductor along with 80% reduced power consumption, is attained by the use of SOI. It is widely acknowledged as a new solution for high voltage and RF components and offers a wide range of applications in MEMS, Power devices, Pressure sensors, and CMOS integrated circuit fabrication.

The increase in smart phone penetration and growing demand for low power and high-performance devices are the key factors driving the market growth of silicon on insulator. The silicon on insulator market is anticipated to grow owing to various benefits offered by the technology such as enabling continuous miniaturization, better radiation tolerance, improvement in bulk technology and capability of higher current densities

Furthermore, increasing demand for silicon on insulator from manufacturing industries such as automotive, consumer electronics and military and defence propel the market growth. The key players are majorly investing for product innovation and in R&D propel the demand for silicon on insulator in the forecast period

Global Silicon on Insulator Market Definition

Silicon-on-insulator (SOI) consists of a single layer of crystalline silicon separated from the bulk substrate by a thin insulator layer. They are commonly used in micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced complementary metal-oxide-semiconductors.

Global Silicon on Insulator Market Dynamics

Drivers : Diverse benefits offered by the FD-SOI ecosystem is increasing the adoption of the technology for a wide range of applications

Fully Depleted Silicon on Insulator (FD-SOI) is a planar process technology that offers the benefits of reduced silicon geometries whilst simplifying the manufacturing process. This technology offers superior power and performance trade-off. FD-SOI has the potential to combine low loss, low crosstalk and high linearity components with high switching frequency capabilities as they are associated with a high-resistivity base substrate. This facilitates novel RF system-on-chip (SoC) devices for the next generation of wireless communication by integrating front-end module components such as switches, power amplifiers and low-noise amplifiers with mmWave transceivers and highperformance digital blocks. Furthermore, the ability to lower the supply voltage, although not necessarily as low as 0.4 V, can be difficult in applications in which power is a greater challenge than performance. Given that dynamic power scales with Vdd², FD-SOI’s ability to use a much lower supply voltage presents a unique advantage. All these attributes make FD-SOI a vital technology for a very large range of applications.

Restraints : High cost of the SOI wafers restrains the growth of the Silicon on Insulator Market

Although SOI significantly improves the performance of the chips produced, an SOI wafer is around four/five times between USD400 and USD500, more expensive than a bulk wafer, around USD100. The complex production techniques such as double patterning and more sophisticated and expensive production tools are the major reasons for the high cost of the SOI wafers. The higher cost of SOI wafer compared with a silicon wafer is a major reason as to why Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) rejected the FD-SOI approach and single-minded pursued the FinFET. Thus, the high cost of the SOI wafers is hampering the growth of the market. However, the increasing demand for power and reduction in energy consumption is anticipated to lower the impact of the restraining factor over the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Silicon on Insulator Market

The study categorizes the silicon on insulator market based on wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region.

By Wafer Size Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

200 MM

300 MM

By Wafer Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

RF-SOI

FD-SOI

PD-SOI

Power-SOI

Emerging-SOI

By Technology Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Smart Cut

Bonding SOI

Layer Transfer SOI

By Product Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

RF FEM Products

MEMS Devices

Power Products

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

By Application Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom & Telecom

Industrial

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The 200 mm segment accounts for the largest market share, by wafer size

In terms of wafer size the global silicon on insulator market is segmented into 200 mm, and 300 mm. The 200 mm segment among the wafer size generated the highest revenue in the global silicon on insulator market. In 2021, 200 mm had a market share of 60.9%. The 200mm wafers are produced more than any other diameter around the world. Today, more than 70% of ICs in end user devices are being made on a 200mm wafer. The mainstream memory and microprocessor technologies have shifted to 300mm, while the ancillary device technologies stayed on the 200mm wafer node.

The wafers of this size are used for various applications that include testing and calibrating equipment and the devices used in the cellular phone or flat-screen television. The growing end-use industries for the 200mm silicon wafer is the major driver for the 200mm wafer size segment in the global silicon on the insulator market. According to the GSMA Intelligence, there are around 5.19 billion unique mobile phone users in the world as of January 2020. The number of unique mobile users worldwide grew by 124 million in the past 12 months. This growth in the mobile phone industry contributes to the growth of the 200mm wafer size segment in the market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among the geographies, the silicon on insulator market is segmented into North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 21.5% in the global silicon on the insulator market during the forecast period. The initiative by the Chinese government like ‘Made In China 2025’ is about to invest a staggering USD 150 billion. This is a strategic move to build high-end precision manufacturing capabilities with semiconductors being the priority segments. Such a move would boost the silicon on insulator market in a positive way.

North America is the fastest-growing region, after the Asia Pacific during the study period. The United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The automotive industry is also at the forefront of innovation. According to the Auto Alliance, of the $105 billion spent on R&D globally, almost $18 billion is spent in the United States. The growing automotive industry in the United States ultimately boosts the silicon on insulator market.

