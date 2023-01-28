Commercial Real Estate Brokerage And Management Market Is Expected to Reach USD 424,406.0 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the commercial real estate brokerage and management market will reach USD 424,406.0 million by 2030 from USD 226,902 million in 2021. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. The commercial real estate brokerage and management market are mainly driven by a rise in urbanization in developing countries. In addition, population growth has led to a rise in demand for commercial properties. Also, several government policies such as Golden Visa, the low-interest rate on loans, and affordable housing schemes also propel the market growth.

Furthermore, several countries, such as South Korea, are planning and expanding cities such as Gangbuk and Gangnam, which are anticipated to boost the market growth. A rise in the disposable income of the population, economic growth in developing countries, and a increasing urban population are some of the factors that drive the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market.

Definition of Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market

Commercial real estate brokerage management consists of properties such as land, shopping complexes, flex, retail space, industrial, and others. Brokerage management provides solutions such as lease management, rental management, valuation services, and advisory services.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing and construction facility has been halted for a short term, owing to prolonged lockdown implemented in countries such as the U.S., China, India, Japan, and others. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shut-down construction activities in major countries, owing to the lockdown in major nations such as the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, and China. Therefore, due to the covid-19, the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market has been significantly hampered in 2020. Also, in the pandemic situation, the sales of commercial real estate brokerage and management companies have been directly impacted.

Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Dynamics

Drivers : Surge in commercial construction buildings

The growth in the commercial construction sector has positively impacted the market growth and is expected to further fuel the demand for brokerage management solutions. According to the data published by the Government of Canada, the Canadian construction industry output value in 2018 was $291.2 billion, which also includes home improvement, renovations, and remodeling of residential & commercial buildings. Also, the global construction industry is expected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, driven by countries such as the U.S, China, and India. In addition, the commercial construction sector reported a notable rise in the past years, especially in developing economies such as Brazil and Eastern European countries. Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness a higher growth rate, owing to increased spending in countries such as India and China, thereby driving the market growth.

Restraints : Saturation in developed nations

All major cities in developed nations have reached a saturation point where the expansion of city boundaries and economy has stalled or has a very low growth rate. For instance, in the U.S., the commercial real estate market witnessed a drop-in rate of sales of commercial properties in major cities such as Washington D.C., owing to rise in prices of properties and drop in investments by foreign investors.

In addition, over population, pollution, and failure to manage local governing bodies of specific cities leads to the development of other cities where business and living expenses are cheaper. This leads to the demand-supply gap of commercial properties, therefore, restraining the market’s growth.

Scope of the Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market

The study categorizes the commercial real estate brokerage and management market based on solution, type, application, and region.

By Solution Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Sales

Leasing

Others

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Brokerage

Management

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Offices

Industrial

Retail

Multifamily

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The sales segment accounts for the largest market share, by solution

Based on solution, the commercial real estate brokerage and management market is divided into sales, leasing, and others. The sales segment dominated the market in 2021, with a market share of 43.1% in the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market. Sales consist of buying, selling, and renting properties. This consist of sales of firms, offices, hotels, commercial area, and shopping complexes. It is also engaged in marketing, advertising, rental, and security management.

People living in prime locations in cities such as Madrid, Seattle, Delhi, Beijing, and Paris prefer to open shopping complexes in cities, owing to the high prices of commercial properties. Further, major players such as CBRE Group Inc, Cushman & Wakefield Inc, and others are engaged in providing sales management services for property management services. For instance, CBRE Group Inc is engaged in offering property sales management services to America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invested around 24.2% of the total revenue of the company. Such instances drive the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 8.5% during the study period. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, Australia, India, and other countries. In 2021, China accounted for a major share, and India is the fastest-growing country.

Asia-Pacific has the largest real estate management market globally. The commercial real estate brokerage and management industry growth is mainly delivered by a rapid rise in per capita income, urbanization, and property management solutions adoption. The developing nations, including Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and others are highly committed to improving local infrastructure and manufacturers. For instance, Thailand has announced an infrastructure plan over the period of 2016 to 2020. It also aims to spend $58.5 billion on new infrastructural developments by 2025. In addition, government funding toward property management solution activities in various Asian countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others fuels the growth of the market.

Key Market Players in the Global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market

Leading companies, commercial real estate brokerage solutions consist of renting, or leasing, buying, selling, properties such as non-residential and office properties. Brokerage management provides advisory and consultancy services to various clients. It provides services to retail, offices, and industrial spaces. Real estate brokers got a commission of around 2% of the total transaction value from the clients.

Major players in the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market are: