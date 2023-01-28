Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market Size to Reach US$ 23,005.3 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global stolen vehicle recovery systems market size is expected to grow from USD 12,304.8 million in 2021 to USD 23,005.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. The stolen vehicle security system effectively eradicates the chances of vehicle theft with the help of various components, such as a remote keyless entry system, central locking system, automatic collision detection system, and ultrasonic intruder protection system (UIP).

In addition, an increasing level of spending by individual end-users on automotive telematics, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, and greater awareness of more recent technologies contribute to the growth of the stolen vehicle tracking system market.

Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems Market Definition

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/stolen-vehicle-recovery-market

A stolen vehicle recovery device is an anti-theft device that enables users to locate their vehicle if it is lost. The device itself doesn’t prevent the user’s car from being stolen. However, it can help clients recover it safely if it falls into the wrong hands.

Radiofrequency technology embedded in vehicle recovery systems helps law enforcement officers to locate and recover the vehicle. When users report a car theft to the police, special computers send radio signals to the stolen vehicle. These radio signals will activate the car’s vehicle recovery system and send the location to police computers, making it easier to recover the vehicle.

Scope of the Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems Market

The study categorizes the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems market based on component, vehicle, and technology at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/stolen-vehicle-recovery-market?opt=2950

By Component ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Ultrasonic Intruder Protection System (UIP)

Backup Battery Siren (BBS)

Central Locking System

Automatic Collision Detection System

Automatic Driver Recognition System (ADRS)

Remote Keyless Entry System

Others

By Vehicle type ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

By Technology ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Ultrasonic

Radio Frequency Identification

Others

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/stolen-vehicle-recovery-market

The radiofrequency Identification segment is witnessed to account for the highest market share by technology

Based on the technology, the global stolen vehicle recovery systems market is divided into ultrasonic, radio frequency identification (RFID), and others. In 2021, the radio frequency identification segment accounted for the highest market share in the market. RFID is a wireless technology consisting tags and readers. The reader emits radio waves and receives signals from the RFID tag via one or more antennas. A radio frequency signal activates the vehicle as a key sensor. When the tag sensor detects that a driver does not have permission to operate the vehicle, it locks the vehicle. Thus, RFID is suitable and highly in demand for vehicle safety applications due to its wide range.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/stolen-vehicle-recovery-market

Asia-pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, Asia-pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global stolen vehicle recovery systems market during the forthcoming period, owing to the growing automotive prodution facilities in the region. There is an increase in demand in the forecast period for automobiles, particularly in China and India.

Key Market Players in the Global Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems Market