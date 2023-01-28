Toll Management System Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global toll management system (TMS) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The toll management system is the most important part of a highway project. The system enables the toll operating agency to collect tolls efficiently and securely from road users. The system uses a combination of hardware and multi-module software to automate and track various toll collection functions, including float management, user management, toll collection, transaction audit, cash declaration, ETC FASTag transaction processing, vehicle classification, TC performance, and other features. Furthermore, real-time information about the vehicle and automatic number plate recognition offered by these systems are increasing the adoption of toll management systems in the forecast period.

Global Toll Management System (TMS) Market Definition

The primary goal of a toll management system is to collect revenues to recoup the costs of building, repairing, and maintaining the operation. Tolls are placed on national highways to collect revenue from those who use the roads for their convenience and reduced travel time. Because such locations collect large amounts of cash on a daily basis, security becomes a critical consideration. Since toll booths are located in remote locations, it isn’t easy to allocate human resources there. Therefore, toll management systems are used to carry out the operations and functions of the toll booth in the absence of human resources.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Toll Management System (TMS) Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the overall growth of global toll management system market. This is due to a decline in revenue for market participants due to complete lockdown and restrictions in transportation. In the end of 2020, the restriction came to ease, creating a lucrative growth demand among consumers to adopt this toll management system. As this system offers contactless entry to vehicles and allows the vehicle to transit properly by charging directly from their accounts.

Scope of the Global Toll Management System (TMS) Market

The study categorizes the toll management system market based on type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

On-premise

Cloud-Based

By Application ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Highway

Urban

Others

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia the Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Cloud-Based segment is witnessed to account for the highest market share, by type

Based on the type, the global toll management system market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. In 2021, the cloud-based segment accounted for the highest market share in the market. Long vehicular lines, fuel waste, high accident risks, and environmental pollution are among difficulties associated with traditional or manual toll collection methods. Thus, cloud-based adoption is being preferred, thereby driving the segmental growth.

North America accounts for the highest market share during the forecast period

Globally, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the global toll management system market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to hold the highest share due to the most vehicles per person. Additionally, several toll installation projects are in progress for lanes with high traffic. Furthermore, it contributes significantly to the growth of the electronic toll collection market in the region in the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Toll Management System (TMS) Market