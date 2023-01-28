Automotive Transparent Antenna Market is predicted to reach US$ 476.8 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global automotive transparent antenna market size is expected to grow from USD 263.7 million in 2021 to USD 476.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Vehicle traffic and accidents have become important issues across the world. The introduction of vehicle radar systems has been critical in addressing these key challenges. Advanced cruise control, collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assistance, cross-traffic warnings, parking assistance, and other vital responsibilities that are highly valuable in preventing accidents are major capabilities of these systems. The most important aspect of these radar systems is their antennas, which have been a major research area. Antennas should be architecturally as tiny as possible to be easily inserted into automobiles. Antennas were formerly too enormous and costly to install in autos. Nonetheless, as technology progressed, antenna size shrank and became more cost-effective.

Once installed, these antennas enhance efficiency and bandwidth for calculating the distance between the vehicle and approaching objects. Previously, radar system circuits were composed of non-transparent materials, making them heavier, thicker, and unsuitable for optically clear applications such as windows, windshields, or display panels. Thin sheets of optically transparent indium tin oxide (ITO) serve as the primary raw material for transparent antennas. These transparent antennas offer strong omnidirectionally and bi-directionality; and their great optical transparency may be readily incorporated into the surface of windows or display panels with low danger of detection or exposure and save space.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/automotive-transparent-antenna-market

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Automotive Transparent Antenna Market

The COVID-19 has swiftly spread throughout numerous nations and areas and is continuously expanding, wreaking havoc on people’s lives and the community. It started as a human health concern and has become a huge danger to global trade, economy, and finance. Furthermore, significant businesses are concerned about coronavirus outbreaks, supply chain disruptions, and a possible decline in consumer disposable income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to significant disruptions in their respective industrial and supply-chain activities caused by various precautionary lockdowns implemented by government agencies worldwide. The global market for Automotive Transparent Antennas is similar. Furthermore, consumer demand has reduced as people are now more focused on cutting non-essential items from their budgets since the pandemic has negatively influenced most people’s overall economic status. As various governmental agencies loosen these imposed lockdowns, the worldwide Automotive Transparent Antenna market is likely to recover.

Automotive Transparent Antenna Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing adoption of nanotechnology

The rising implementation of nanotechnology is likely to fuel the market’s growth. Nanocarbon, metallic nanowires, and other materials used in nano-patterned transparent antennas will improve antenna efficiency and performance, leading to the growing demand for transparent vehicle antennas. Another important reason supporting the growth of the global automotive transparent antenna market is expanding passenger car demand and robust production by major nations such as China, India, and the United States.

Furthermore, rising demand for vehicle safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alert, and others, as well as the fact that antennas improve the performance of automotive radar systems, are expected to propel the market forward during the forecast period.

Opportunities : Growth in adoption in developing countries

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Mexico concentrate their efforts on automotive transparent antennas for vehicle radar systems. Furthermore, government attempts to improve radar system practices are expected to give chances for market expansion.

Scope of the Global Automotive Transparent Antenna Market

The study categorizes the Automotive Transparent Antenna market based on material, frequency type, component and end-user at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/automotive-transparent-antenna-market?opt=2950

By Material Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Transparent Conductive Oxides

Nanowire

Conductive Polymer

Nano Carbon

By Frequency Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

High frequency

Very-high frequency

Ultra-high frequency

By Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Transceivers

ECU

Other components

By End User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The Passenger Vehicles segment is projected to account for the largest market share by the end-use

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/automotive-transparent-antenna-market

The End User segment is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The Passenger Vehicles category held the biggest market share due to the increasing demand for luxury as well as passenger cars across the world.

North America Automotive Transparent Antenna market accounts for the Majority of Revenue Share

The global Automotive Transparent Antenna market has been divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America leads the worldwide automotive transparent antenna market in terms of revenue potential, owing to the region’s increasing usage of hybrid vehicles, which is expected to boost demand. The growing technological advancements coupled with the presence of major market players in the region will drive the market’s growth

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/automotive-transparent-antenna-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing geographical market during the projection period due to favorable government regulations for hybrid vehicles and higher disposable incomes in this area. As a result, the demand for transparent vehicle antennas has risen dramatically over the forthcoming period.

Key Market Players in the Global Automotive Transparent Antenna