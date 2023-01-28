Treasury Management System Market is predicted to reach US$ 10,606.1 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-28 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global treasury management system (TMS) market size is expected to grow from USD 3,733.7 million in 2021 to USD 10,606.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. A treasury management system is software that automates the management of a company’s finances. It automates the management of financial activities such as cash flow, assets, and investments for businesses. Therefore, the demand for such software increases in the market as it reduces financial inaccuracies and documentation errors. Furthermore, it reduced the time by automating and digitizing the financial processes, increasing its demand in the market.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Treasury Management System (TMS) Market

The impact of COVID-19 on the global population cannot be underestimated. It has a negative impact on the global economy, and many businesses will need to rebuild for years.

As the public health and economic crises unfold, many companies have experienced massive debt and equity outflows from developing economies, accompanied by a drop in remittances and ripple effects on domestic finance.

Scope of the Global Treasury Management System (TMS) Market

The study categorizes the treasury management system market based on type, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Local Systems

Cloud-Hosted Systems

By Application ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The SMEs segment is witnessed to account for the highest market share by application

Based on the application, the global treasury management system market is divided into large enterprises, SMEs, and the government. In 2021, the SMEs segment accounted for the highest market share in the market. It improves their liquidity by streamlining and automating treasury processes. SMEs can make the most of their limited resources and grow their businesses more effectively using a TMS.

North America accounts for the highest market share during the forecast period

Globally, North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the global treasury management system market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Due to increasing demand from enterprises, the growing business activities of banks and financial institutions, and the high adoption rate of TMS solutions among SMEs, North America is expected to hold the highest share.

Key Market Players in the Global Treasury Management System (TMS) Market